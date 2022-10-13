Let's take a look at the statistical comparison in the match-up.

Kickoff is scheduled for 3 PM on ESPN+ between the two teams.

Louisiana Tech (2-3, 1-0) and North Texas (3-3, 2-0) are set to square-off in an important Conference USA match-up on Saturday afternoon.

On paper, this will be a VERY HIGH SCORING GAME.

Louisiana Tech and North Texas have both struggled to keep the opposing offense out of the end zone while scoring plenty of points for themselves.

Secondly, can Louisiana Tech slow down the North Texas run game? Ayo Adeyi, Oscar Adaway III, and Ikaika Ragsdale have already combined for over 1,000 yards and 6 TDs in the first half of the season.

Slowing down the Mean Green run game and not allowing Austin Aune to get into rhythm in the play action passing game off of that run game will be essential for the Bulldog defense.

Both Louisiana Tech and North Texas have struggled with turnovers in 2022.

North Texas opened up as a 5.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs and will be looking to win for the first time in the series since 2017.

---

