Let's take a look at how the two teams match-up on paper from a statistical standpoint.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM. Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM, while the game can also be streamed on ESPN+.

Rice is currently a 3.5-point road favorite against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.

Looking at the match-up on paper, it appears that we'll see a really good football game between the two teams.

For Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs have really struggled to run the football on offense and stop the run on defense.

Rice doesn't appear to be stellar in either category, but the line of scrimmage in the trenches will definitely be a key for both teams on Saturday.

Louisiana Tech currently leads the nation with 8 plays of 50+ yards or more in 2022. Continuing to hit on big plays will be essential against a Rice team that loves to slow the game down and play ball control football.

