Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs Rice
Louisiana Tech (2-4, 1-1) will host Rice (3-3, 1-1) in a Conference USA match-up inside Joe Aillet Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2 PM. Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM, while the game can also be streamed on ESPN+.
Let's take a look at how the two teams match-up on paper from a statistical standpoint.
|Team Statistic
|Rice
|LA Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
28
|
29.6
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
28.6
|
38.8
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
351.7
|
394.8
|
Pass Yards Per Game
|
225
|
300.6
|
Rush Yards Per Game
|
126.7
|
94.2
|
Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|
345.7
|
490.8
|
Pass Yards Allowed Per Game
|
191.3
|
227.8
|
Rush Yards Allowed Per Game
|
154.3
|
263
|
Third Down Conversion %
|
33/78 (42%)
|
32/84 (38%)
|
Turnover Margin
|
-3
|
-3
|
Red Zone Touchdown %
|
17/24 (71%)
|
10/20 (50%)
Rice is currently a 3.5-point road favorite against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Looking at the match-up on paper, it appears that we'll see a really good football game between the two teams.
For Louisiana Tech, the Bulldogs have really struggled to run the football on offense and stop the run on defense.
Rice doesn't appear to be stellar in either category, but the line of scrimmage in the trenches will definitely be a key for both teams on Saturday.
Louisiana Tech currently leads the nation with 8 plays of 50+ yards or more in 2022. Continuing to hit on big plays will be essential against a Rice team that loves to slow the game down and play ball control football.
