Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs Rice According to PFF
Louisiana Tech (6-3, 4-1) will host RIce (1-9, 0-6) in a Conference USA matchup Saturday night.
Kickoff is set for 6PM, and the game will air on ESPN+.
The Bulldogs are looking to win their seventh game of the season which would give them at least seven win in five consecutive seasons.
Let's take a look at how each team will matchup on a position by positions basis according to Pro Football Focus.
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|Rice Player
|
J'Mar Smith
|
64.4
|
53
|
Wiley Green
|
Aaron Allen
|
52.9
|
48.7
|
Shawn Stankavage
Wiley Green is expected to get his third straight start for the Owls Saturday night. The true freshman has thrown for 525 yards to go along with three touchdowns and four interceptions in two games this season.
J'Mar Smith will be looking to bounce back at quarterback for the Bulldogs after completing 14 of 30 throws for 98 yards last week at Mississippi State.
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|Rice Player
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
76.7
|
72.4
|
Austin Walter
|
Kam McKnight
|
72.5
|
68.3
|
Aston Walter
|
Justin Henderson
|
61.6
|
55.3
|
Emmanuel Esukpa
