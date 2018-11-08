Louisiana Tech (6-3, 4-1) will host RIce (1-9, 0-6) in a Conference USA matchup Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 6PM, and the game will air on ESPN+.

The Bulldogs are looking to win their seventh game of the season which would give them at least seven win in five consecutive seasons.

Let's take a look at how each team will matchup on a position by positions basis according to Pro Football Focus.

