News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-09-22 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs South Alabama

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Numbers galore.

Louisiana Tech (1-2) and South Alabama (2-1) are set to square-off, and we are here to breakdown some of the team statistics + a look into how Pro Football Focus sees this match-up playing out.

The Bulldogs and Jaguars are scheduled for a 6 PM kickoff inside Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Saturday night.

Let's take a look at some of the numbers for both teams as they enter their fourth game of the 2022 season.

Statistical Comparison
Team Statistic LA Tech South Alabama

Points Per Game

32

39

Points Allowed Per Game

39

21

Total Yards Per Game

392.3

470.3

Passing Yards Per Game

287.7

302.7

Rush Yards Per Game

104.7

167.7

Total Yards Allowed Per Game

461.3

308.7

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

212.3

212.0

Rush Yards Allowed Per Game

249.0

96.7

3rd Down Conversions

17/44 (39%)

19/44 (43%)

Red Zone Touchdown %

6/10 (60%)

11/15 (73%)

South Alabama is currently favored by 13 points, per DraftKings.com.

Looking at the match-up on paper, it seems to certainly make sense.

Too bad games aren't played on paper, and Louisiana Tech will get an opportunity to prove itself on Saturday night.

Let's now take a look at the top five offensive and defensive players on each squad + some team grades, per Pro Football Focus.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}