Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs South Alabama
Numbers galore.
Louisiana Tech (1-2) and South Alabama (2-1) are set to square-off, and we are here to breakdown some of the team statistics + a look into how Pro Football Focus sees this match-up playing out.
The Bulldogs and Jaguars are scheduled for a 6 PM kickoff inside Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile on Saturday night.
Let's take a look at some of the numbers for both teams as they enter their fourth game of the 2022 season.
|Team Statistic
|LA Tech
|South Alabama
|
Points Per Game
|
32
|
39
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
39
|
21
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
392.3
|
470.3
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
287.7
|
302.7
|
Rush Yards Per Game
|
104.7
|
167.7
|
Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|
461.3
|
308.7
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
212.3
|
212.0
|
Rush Yards Allowed Per Game
|
249.0
|
96.7
|
3rd Down Conversions
|
17/44 (39%)
|
19/44 (43%)
|
Red Zone Touchdown %
|
6/10 (60%)
|
11/15 (73%)
South Alabama is currently favored by 13 points, per DraftKings.com.
Looking at the match-up on paper, it seems to certainly make sense.
Too bad games aren't played on paper, and Louisiana Tech will get an opportunity to prove itself on Saturday night.
Let's now take a look at the top five offensive and defensive players on each squad + some team grades, per Pro Football Focus.
