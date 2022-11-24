Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs UAB
Happy Thanksgiving!!
Louisiana Tech will close out its regular season on Saturday afternoon when UAB comes to Ruston.
Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on CBS Sports Network.
Let's take a look at how the two teams match up statistically.
|Team Statistic
|UAB
|LA Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
30
|
29.1
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
23.1
|
38
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
436.8
|
385.2
|
Pass Yards Per Game
|
208.2
|
269
|
Rush Yards Per Game
|
228.6
|
116.1
|
Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|
359
|
466.2
|
Pass Yards Allowed Per Game
|
192.3
|
237.8
|
Rush Yards Allowed Per Game
|
166.7
|
228.4
|
Turnover Margin
|
+3
|
-3
|
Red Zone Touchdown %
|
27/47 (57%)
|
21/45 (47%)
DeWayne McBride ranks 4th nationally with 1,441 yards rushing and 18 TDs.
Louisiana Tech ranks 130th out of 131 FBS teams allowing 228.4 rush yards per game on defense.
To win the game, Tech must stop the run. Tall task with McBride toting the rock all afternoon.
Both Louisiana Tech and UAB have struggled to score touchdowns in the red-zone.
With UAB playing for a berth in a bowl game, and Louisiana Tech playing for pride, it will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can match the Blazers intensity on Saturday.
