Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs UAB

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Publisher
@BCarlisle37

Happy Thanksgiving!!

Louisiana Tech will close out its regular season on Saturday afternoon when UAB comes to Ruston.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Let's take a look at how the two teams match up statistically.

Statistical Comparison 
Team Statistic UAB LA Tech

Points Per Game

30

29.1

Points Allowed Per Game

23.1

38

Total Yards Per Game

436.8

385.2

Pass Yards Per Game

208.2

269

Rush Yards Per Game

228.6

116.1

Total Yards Allowed Per Game

359

466.2

Pass Yards Allowed Per Game

192.3

237.8

Rush Yards Allowed Per Game

166.7

228.4

Turnover Margin

+3

-3

Red Zone Touchdown %

27/47 (57%)

21/45 (47%)

DeWayne McBride ranks 4th nationally with 1,441 yards rushing and 18 TDs.

Louisiana Tech ranks 130th out of 131 FBS teams allowing 228.4 rush yards per game on defense.

To win the game, Tech must stop the run. Tall task with McBride toting the rock all afternoon.

Both Louisiana Tech and UAB have struggled to score touchdowns in the red-zone.

With UAB playing for a berth in a bowl game, and Louisiana Tech playing for pride, it will be interesting to see if the Bulldogs can match the Blazers intensity on Saturday.

