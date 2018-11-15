Ticker
Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs USM According to Pro Football Focus

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue.com
Louisiana Tech will travel to Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon for a matchup with Southern Miss.

Kickoff is set for 2:30PM and can be streamed on Stadium.

Let's take a look at the individual matchups between the two teams according to Pro Football Focus.

La Tech QBs vs Southern Miss QBs
La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade USM Player

J'Mar Smith

64.9

65.2

Jack Abraham

Aaron Allen

52.9

50.2

Tate Whatley

Jack Abraham is expected to return at quarterback for the Golden Eagles after missing the previous two weeks. The former Tech quarterback is throwing 69% of his throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Tech will need to press the line of scrimmage in an effort to limit Abraham's success.

Jaqwis Dancy had a big game against Rice last Saturday and will look to continue his strong play against the Golden Eagle.

La Tech RBs vs Southern Miss RBs
La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade USM Player

Jaqwis Dancy

77.2

70.1

Trivenskey Mosley

Kam McKnight

72.5

68.8

Steven Anderson

Israel Tucker

54.5

48.4

Brian King

Mosley is a Shreveport native, having played his high school football at Woodlawn. He is leading Southern Miss in rushing with 374 yards in eight games. As a team, USM is averaging only 2.9 yards per carry.

Perhaps the biggest matchup of the game will be the Tech receivers against the USM defensive backs.

La Tech WRs vs Southern Miss DBs
La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade USM Player

Adrian Hardy

76.3

82.6

Ky'El Hemby

Bobby Holly

75.7

77.8

Xavier Marion

Teddy Veal

69

74.1

Rachuan Mitchell

Praise Okorie

64.1

73.9

D.Q. Thomass

Wayne Toussant

63.8

68.3

Picasso Nelson Jr
