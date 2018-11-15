Inside the Numbers: La Tech vs USM According to Pro Football Focus
Louisiana Tech will travel to Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon for a matchup with Southern Miss.
Kickoff is set for 2:30PM and can be streamed on Stadium.
Let's take a look at the individual matchups between the two teams according to Pro Football Focus.
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|USM Player
|
J'Mar Smith
|
64.9
|
65.2
|
Jack Abraham
|
Aaron Allen
|
52.9
|
50.2
|
Tate Whatley
Jack Abraham is expected to return at quarterback for the Golden Eagles after missing the previous two weeks. The former Tech quarterback is throwing 69% of his throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Tech will need to press the line of scrimmage in an effort to limit Abraham's success.
Jaqwis Dancy had a big game against Rice last Saturday and will look to continue his strong play against the Golden Eagle.
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|USM Player
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
77.2
|
70.1
|
Trivenskey Mosley
|
Kam McKnight
|
72.5
|
68.8
|
Steven Anderson
|
Israel Tucker
|
54.5
|
48.4
|
Brian King
Mosley is a Shreveport native, having played his high school football at Woodlawn. He is leading Southern Miss in rushing with 374 yards in eight games. As a team, USM is averaging only 2.9 yards per carry.
Perhaps the biggest matchup of the game will be the Tech receivers against the USM defensive backs.
|La Tech Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|USM Player
|
Adrian Hardy
|
76.3
|
82.6
|
Ky'El Hemby
|
Bobby Holly
|
75.7
|
77.8
|
Xavier Marion
|
Teddy Veal
|
69
|
74.1
|
Rachuan Mitchell
|
Praise Okorie
|
64.1
|
73.9
|
D.Q. Thomass
|
Wayne Toussant
|
63.8
|
68.3
|
Picasso Nelson Jr
