Louisiana Tech will travel to Hattiesburg Saturday afternoon for a matchup with Southern Miss. Kickoff is set for 2:30PM and can be streamed on Stadium. Let's take a look at the individual matchups between the two teams according to Pro Football Focus.



La Tech QBs vs Southern Miss QBs La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade USM Player J'Mar Smith 64.9 65.2 Jack Abraham Aaron Allen 52.9 50.2 Tate Whatley

Jack Abraham is expected to return at quarterback for the Golden Eagles after missing the previous two weeks. The former Tech quarterback is throwing 69% of his throws within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage. Tech will need to press the line of scrimmage in an effort to limit Abraham's success. Jaqwis Dancy had a big game against Rice last Saturday and will look to continue his strong play against the Golden Eagle.



La Tech RBs vs Southern Miss RBs La Tech Player Overall Grade Overall Grade USM Player Jaqwis Dancy 77.2 70.1 Trivenskey Mosley Kam McKnight 72.5 68.8 Steven Anderson Israel Tucker 54.5 48.4 Brian King