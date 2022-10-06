News More News
Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs UTEP

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Louisiana Tech (1-3, 0-0) will open the Conference USA portion of its schedule on Saturday night when UTEP (3-3, 1-1) comes to Joe Aillet Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+.

Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

---

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series between the two teams 14-3-1, although UTEP did earn a 19-3 win in El Paso last season.

Statistically the Bulldogs and Miners are pretty evenly matched.


Statistical Comparison
Team Statistic UTEP LA Tech

Points Per Game

20.7

27.5

Points Allowed Per Game

26.8

38.8

Total Yards Per Game

346.2

371.3

Passing Yards Per Game

221.5

278.5

Rushing Yards Per Game

124.7

92.8

Total Yards Allowed Per Game

378

443.3

Passing Yards Allowed Per Game

188.5

212.8

Rush Yards Allowed Per Game

163.5

230.5

3rd Down Conversion %

28/82 (34%)

24/67 (36%)

Turnover Margin

-3

-6

Red Zone Touchdown %

5/12 (42%)

6/10 (60%)

Offensively, Louisiana Tech will need to get some resemblance of a run game going and avoid turning the football over.

Defensively, the Bulldogs will need to slow down the UTEP running game.

Over the last two weeks, the Miners have run the football 99 times for 451 yards. WOW.

Vegas sees this as a very close football game with the Bulldogs being a 3-point home favorite.

---

