Inside the Numbers | LA Tech vs UTEP
Louisiana Tech (1-3, 0-0) will open the Conference USA portion of its schedule on Saturday night when UTEP (3-3, 1-1) comes to Joe Aillet Stadium.
Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+.
Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.
---
The Bulldogs lead the all-time series between the two teams 14-3-1, although UTEP did earn a 19-3 win in El Paso last season.
Statistically the Bulldogs and Miners are pretty evenly matched.
|Team Statistic
|UTEP
|LA Tech
|
Points Per Game
|
20.7
|
27.5
|
Points Allowed Per Game
|
26.8
|
38.8
|
Total Yards Per Game
|
346.2
|
371.3
|
Passing Yards Per Game
|
221.5
|
278.5
|
Rushing Yards Per Game
|
124.7
|
92.8
|
Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|
378
|
443.3
|
Passing Yards Allowed Per Game
|
188.5
|
212.8
|
Rush Yards Allowed Per Game
|
163.5
|
230.5
|
3rd Down Conversion %
|
28/82 (34%)
|
24/67 (36%)
|
Turnover Margin
|
-3
|
-6
|
Red Zone Touchdown %
|
5/12 (42%)
|
6/10 (60%)
Offensively, Louisiana Tech will need to get some resemblance of a run game going and avoid turning the football over.
Defensively, the Bulldogs will need to slow down the UTEP running game.
Over the last two weeks, the Miners have run the football 99 times for 451 yards. WOW.
Vegas sees this as a very close football game with the Bulldogs being a 3-point home favorite.
---
