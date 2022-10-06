Louisiana Tech (1-3, 0-0) will open the Conference USA portion of its schedule on Saturday night when UTEP (3-3, 1-1) comes to Joe Aillet Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+.

Malcolm Butler and Teddy Allen will have the radio call on KXKZ 107.5 FM.

---

The Bulldogs lead the all-time series between the two teams 14-3-1, although UTEP did earn a 19-3 win in El Paso last season.

Statistically the Bulldogs and Miners are pretty evenly matched.



