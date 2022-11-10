Let's take a look at how the two teams match-up from a statistical standpoint.

Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 PM on ESPN+ from the Alamodome.

Louisiana Tech (3-6, 2-3) will travel to San Antonio for a match-up with UTSA (7-2, 5-0) on Saturday afternoon.

Frank Harris has been dynamite at quarterback for the Roadrunners leading his team to 36.5 points per game, good for 12th nationally.

Harris has distributed the football to Zakhari Franklin, De'Corian Clark, and Joshua Cephus at the WR position throughout the first nine games. The trio has combined to catch 21 touchdowns in 2022.

Clark, 51 catches for 741 yards and 8 TDs, will miss the game due to injury.

Over the last three weeks, Louisiana Tech has rushed the ball for 154.3 yards per game.

Marquis Crosby has eclipsed the 100-yard mark on the ground in each of the last two weeks and will need to again for the Bulldogs to knock off the Roadrunners on Saturday.

After forcing five turnovers against Middle Tennessee last week, Tech now has a +3 turnover advantage against its opponents this season.

The Bulldogs will need to win the turnover battle on Saturday in order to win.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for Louisiana Tech football throughout the 2022 season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue