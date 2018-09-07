Inside the Numbers: Louisiana Tech vs Southern
When Louisiana Tech and Southern take the field on Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium, Bulldog fans are going to be eager to see some progress from the Bulldogs.
Will J’Mar Smith take a step forward in week two against a much lesser opponent?
Will the Tech special teams respond with a solid game after a rough one in week one?
Will any younger players step to the forefront and prove that they are ready to contribute?
While the questions abound, after seeing Southern lose to TCU 55-7 in week one, the Bulldogs should be able to handle the Jaguars with relative ease.
Let’s take a look at each team’s numbers from week one:
|Louisiana Tech
|Southern
|
PPG
|
30
|
7
|
PTS Allowed Per Game
|
26
|
55
|
Yards Per Game
|
440
|
185
|
Yards Per Game Allowed
|
308
|
499
|
Turnover Margin
|
+1
|
-3
While Louisiana Tech’s seasoning opening win against South Alabama wasn’t always pretty, the Bulldogs got a win and that’s all that matters.
With a rushing attack led by Jaqwis Dancy and Israel Tucker piling up 231 yards on the evening, Skip Holtz and his offensive staff did not have to lean on J’Mar Smith and the passing game against South Alabama. Saturday night against Southern will provide a golden opportunity for Smith and his wide receivers to get in sync and put up some big numbers through the air.
As long as the Bulldog defense continues to limit opponents to just over 300 total yards while forcing four turnovers, Tech is going to be in every game it plays.
While the score at TCU certainly was pretty for Southern, there were some bright spots. John Lampley threw a 55-yard touchdown to Cameron Mackey which marked the first time a SWAC program had ever scored against the Horned Frogs.
If Southern is going to keep things close in this one, the Jaguars will need to force the Bulldog offense into numerous turnovers.
