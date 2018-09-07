When Louisiana Tech and Southern take the field on Saturday night inside Joe Aillet Stadium, Bulldog fans are going to be eager to see some progress from the Bulldogs.

Will J’Mar Smith take a step forward in week two against a much lesser opponent?

Will the Tech special teams respond with a solid game after a rough one in week one?

Will any younger players step to the forefront and prove that they are ready to contribute?

While the questions abound, after seeing Southern lose to TCU 55-7 in week one, the Bulldogs should be able to handle the Jaguars with relative ease.

Let’s take a look at each team’s numbers from week one: