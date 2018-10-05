Inside the Numbers: Louisiana Tech vs UAB According to PFF
When Louisiana Tech and UAB face off tomorrow night it will be a matchup of contrasting styles on the offensive side of the football. The Bulldogs love to spread it out and throw the ball all over the yard while UAB would rather use a smash mouth running game to gain the advantage.
Let's take a look at how the two teams stack up from an individual standpoint according to Pro Football Focus.
|Player
|Overall Grade
|Overall Grade
|Player
|
J'Mar Smith
|
66.4
|
82
|
A.J. Erdely
To the naked eye, J'Mar Smith has been much improved at quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2018. He will need to play one of his better games of season against a UAB squad that ranks third nationally only allowing 141 yards per game through the air.
A.J. Erdely is not flashy at quarterback for the Blazers, but he is playing well in the early portion of the season.
While the status of Jaqwis Dancy remains up in the air, the duo of Israel Tucker and Kam McKnight have proven they can handle the load in the Bulldog backfield.
