To the naked eye, J'Mar Smith has been much improved at quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2018. He will need to play one of his better games of season against a UAB squad that ranks third nationally only allowing 141 yards per game through the air.

A.J. Erdely is not flashy at quarterback for the Blazers, but he is playing well in the early portion of the season.

While the status of Jaqwis Dancy remains up in the air, the duo of Israel Tucker and Kam McKnight have proven they can handle the load in the Bulldog backfield.

