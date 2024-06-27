Following the 2024 NBA Draft, Isaiah Crawford signed a two-way deal with the Sacramento Kings.

Crawford finished his five-year career at Louisiana Tech with 1,504 points, 610 rebounds, 248 assists, 187 steals, and 102 blocks across 115 games.

The Fort Worth, TX native shot 49% from the field and 39% from 3-point range during his Bulldog career.

Crawford will begin his NBA journey with Summer League starting up on July 12th.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the off-season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue



