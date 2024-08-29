Jack Turner will make his fifth career start at quarterback for Louisiana Tech against Nicholls on Saturday night.

The Round Rock, TX native is the first junior college transfer to open the season as the starting quarterback for the Bulldogs since Tim Rattay did so from 1997-1999.

Turner made four starts at quarterback for the Bulldogs in 2023 and is ready to lead his team from the jump in 2024.

Speaking to the media early on in fall camp, Turner said, "I try to keep it (his mentality) the same. You don't want to be up and down whether you're in starting position or in the fifth position. You don't want your work ethic to wane."

Being consistent week-to-week will be key for Turner in 2024.



Let's take a look at how Turner performed in his four starts in 2023.

---

Four Career Starts (All in 2023)

@ Nebraska - 27/42 (64%), 292 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT, 17 yards rushing

@ UTEP - 9/20 (45%), 152 yards, 1 TD

vs Western Kentucky - 21/41 (51%), 259 yards, 1 TD & 2 INTs, 18 yards rushing, 1 TD

@ Middle Tennessee - 14/23 (61%), 162 yards, 1 TD & 1 INT, 14 yards rushing

---

All in all, Turner finished the 2023 season completing 57% of his throws for 1,017 yards, 5 TDs & 5 INTs across 8 games.

Looking back, Turner's first start at Nebraska was easily his best outing of the four.

Pro Football Focus gave Turner an 80.6 grade (all-conference level) for the performance.

On the flip side, he took a step back with below starter-level grades of 39.3, 66.7, and 45 in his next three starts against UTEP, Western Kentucky, and Middle Tennessee.

What does Turner do well? Where does he struggle? Where might we see an improved Jack Turner in 2024? Let's dive in.



