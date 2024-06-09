Parnell is a 2025 linebacker from Pascagoula HS in Pascagoula, MS.

On why he chose LA Tech, Parnell told BleedTechBlue.com, "La Tech is a great place all around.. academically and sports wise.. What stood out me the most was the coaches love their players .. they are heavy on being there for their players no matter what and that’s what I like and that’s what I wanna be apart of.. It's more than football there. It felt like home."

Parnell finished his junior season in 2023 with 99 tackles, 7 TFL, 4 sacks, and 2 INTs.

The 6'1, 220-pounder holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Auburn, Ole Miss, Missouri, Mississippi State, Memphis, Liberty, and a host of others.

