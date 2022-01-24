JC OL Joe Ta'ase commits to LA Tech

Ta'ase, a native of Australia, will come to Louisiana Tech after spending one season at New Mexico Military Institute.

On what led Ta'ase to choose the Bulldogs, he told BleedTechBlue.com, "Coach Cumbie and his staff at La Tech were the first ones who believed in me and what I could do on the football field. Leaving my family back home in Australia when I just turned 17 was pretty hard, but I knew I had to do what I had to do to pursue my goals, which is to play D1 football. I wouldn’t have been able to play division one football if they didn’t believe in me. I met the whole coaching staff and they were great, I like where they are heading in the long run and I want to be apart of that. Everything about the school was great, the campus, stadium and the players. Their faith in me is what led me to commit to them, and one thing I live by is loyalty. I’m showing that to La Tech!"