JC OT Elijah Bowser commits to LA Tech

Bowser will come to Louisiana Tech after spending one year at Navarro JC in Corsicana, TX.

Bowser played for Scott Parr, who is now the Co-OC/TE Coach at Louisiana Tech.

On what led Bowser to believing LA Tech was the right spot for him, the 6'6, 334-pound OT told BleedTechBlue.com, "I got that nervous and uncomforable feeling. When I get that feeling, I know that I will be pushed and have no choice but to be great. Louisiana Tech just got another 'Dog!"