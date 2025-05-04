Jeremiah Smith commits to LA Tech

Jeremiah Smith announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday afternoon.
Smith, a linebacker from Katy, TX, becomes Louisiana Tech's 7th commitment in its Class of 2026.
On why he chose the Bulldogs, Smith told BleedTechBlue.com, "They really made me feel at home, the environment, the coaches, and the people, they’re amazing when it comes to academics and I know that comes first before sports. I’m ready to be a Bulldog."
THE FILM
---
