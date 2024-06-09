Johnnie Thiel IV commits to LA Tech
Johnnie Thiel IV announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday morning.
Advertisement
Thiel is a 2025 wide receiver from Destrehan High School in Destrehan, LA.
On why he chose LA Tech, Thiel told BleedTechBlue.com, "It’s for me, it has everything I need!"
Thiel holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, and UCF.
THE FILM
---
Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech Football.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue