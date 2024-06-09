Advertisement
Johnnie Thiel IV commits to LA Tech

Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
@BCarlisle37

Johnnie Thiel IV announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday morning.

Thiel is a 2025 wide receiver from Destrehan High School in Destrehan, LA.

On why he chose LA Tech, Thiel told BleedTechBlue.com, "It’s for me, it has everything I need!"

Thiel holds offers from Louisiana Tech, Ole Miss, and UCF.

THE FILM

---

