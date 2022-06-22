Jordan Crawford commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Jordan Crawford announced his commitment to the Dunkin' Dogs on Wednesday afternoon.

Crawford played his high school basketball only 8.9 miles away from the Thomas Assembly Center at Simsboro.

On what led him to choosing to become a Bulldog, Crawford told BleedTechBlue.com, "This is a major opportunity, and I'm home. I'm ready to get to work."

Crawford has helped lead Simsboro to state championships in four of the last five seasons.

The 6'3, 175-pound guard averaged 15.5 points, 7.6 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 3 steals per game as a senior at Simsboro.

THE FILM