Myles is a cornerback from Garden City CC. The 6'0 native of Miami, FL will come to Louisiana Tech with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Myles told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because of the pedigree of the whole coaching staff, and the family they are building in Ruston had to join!!"

Myles is a teammate of DB BJ Blake, who also committed to Louisiana Tech this past weekend.

THE FILM