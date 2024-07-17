Jorge Corona has signed a free agent contract with the Chicago White Sox following the 2024 MLB Draft.

Corona is the standard at catcher for Louisiana Tech after a brilliant five-year career.

The Miami, FL native hit .291 with 47 HR and 182 RBI across 237 career games.

Corona caught 24 runners stealing in 2024 and became one of the premier two-way catchers in America.

