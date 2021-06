Joshua Wiggins enjoys visit to LA Tech

2022 CB Joshua Wiggins visited Louisiana Tech with his family over the weekend.

About the visit, Wiggins told BleedTechBlue.com, "I enjoyed it. Coach Sherman Wilson has been recruiting me since my freshman year. He even had a pic from my freshman year on a visit he was at. Coach Perry Carter coached my big brother at ULM & my whole family loves him. Coach D Train (Dennis Smith) is my guy."

Louisiana Tech was the first visit that Wiggins has taken this summer, and he'll travel to Boulder, CO for an official visit at Colorado this upcoming weekend.

The Spring, TX native is in the midst of taking summer classes with plans to enroll early after signing this upcoming December.

