BleedTechBlue - K Gabe Siemieniec commits to play at La Tech in 2020

Louisiana Tech dipped into the transfer portal once again Friday evening when California grad transfer kicker, Gabe Siemieniec, announced his plans to play for the Bulldogs in 2020.



Excited to annouce I’ll be playing my final year at Louisiana Tech! I want to thank everyone who has helped me along this journey! @LATechFB — Gabe Siemieniec (@GabeKP) June 19, 2020

Siemieniec has kicked off 113 times in his collegiate career and 52 of those went for a touchback. While Siemieniec did not attempt a field goal at Cal, he will get the opportunity to compete for the place kicker job with the Bulldogs along with a host of others.