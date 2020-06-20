BleedTechBlue - K Gabe Siemieniec commits to play at La Tech in 2020

K Gabe Siemieniec commits to play at La Tech in 2020
Louisiana Tech dipped into the transfer portal once again Friday evening when California grad transfer kicker, Gabe Siemieniec, announced his plans to play for the Bulldogs in 2020.
Excited to annouce I’ll be playing my final year at Louisiana Tech! I want to thank everyone who has helped me along this journey! @LATechFB— Gabe Siemieniec (@GabeKP) June 19, 2020
Siemieniec has kicked off 113 times in his collegiate career and 52 of those went for a touchback.
While Siemieniec did not attempt a field goal at Cal, he will get the opportunity to compete for the place kicker job with the Bulldogs along with a host of others.
6/6 Running Film, Random Distances 48-35 yards (1/2) @KornblueKicking @Chris_Sailer @KohlsKicking @OneOnOneTX @BFentress pic.twitter.com/EifUkke7RP— Gabe Siemieniec (@GabeKP) June 8, 2020
On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Siemieniec told BleedTechBlue.com, "It's a great opportunity for me to compete for both the field goal and kickoff spot. I've heard nothing but good things about Louisiana Tech and am really excited about getting to Ruston. Overall, Louisiana Tech was the best option for me and my family to achieve my academic and athletic goals."
Siemieniec becomes the 7th transfer that Louisiana Tech has added this offseason.
