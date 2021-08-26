 BleedTechBlue - K/P Buck Buchanan commits to LA Tech
K/P Buck Buchanan commits to LA Tech

K/P Buck Buchanan announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Wednesday night.

WHAT IT MEANS | Buchanan becomes the 9th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2022 recruiting cycle. Buchanan is the first specialist to commit to the 'Dogs.

IN BUCHANAN'S OWN WORDS | "The staff made me feel comfortable in Ruston and made it feel like home. I think I can grow and develop the best at LA Tech."

OFFER LIST | Louisiana Tech, SMU, Air Force, and Yale

THE FILM

