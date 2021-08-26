K/P Buck Buchanan commits to LA Tech
K/P Buck Buchanan announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech Wednesday night.
WHAT IT MEANS | Buchanan becomes the 9th commitment in Louisiana Tech's 2022 recruiting cycle. Buchanan is the first specialist to commit to the 'Dogs.
IN BUCHANAN'S OWN WORDS | "The staff made me feel comfortable in Ruston and made it feel like home. I think I can grow and develop the best at LA Tech."
OFFER LIST | Louisiana Tech, SMU, Air Force, and Yale
THE FILM
---
Join the discussion surrounding Buchanan's commitment the Tech Drive for only $1.68 a month! 12 months for the price of 2! We are your #1 source for all things Louisiana Tech football recruiting.
Sign-up here.
Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue