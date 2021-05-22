K/P Cesar Barajas commits to Louisiana Tech

Barajas will come to Louisiana Tech from Southern University where he has played the last four seasons.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Barajas told BleedTechBlue.com, "I've been in Louisiana for four years already, and I already felt at home and getting a chance to stay was great for me. The coaches were supportive and always there for me throughout the recruitment process. LA Tech is the place where I can see myself being the most successful at. It just feels like home."

In five games in 2020, Barajas finished 4/4 on field goals, with a long of 49. As a punter, Barajas averaged 42.4 yards per punt on 16 punts.