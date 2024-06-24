Parker is a transfer right-handed pitcher that will come to LA Tech from SFA with two years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Parker told BleedTechBlue.com, "LA Tech is basically in my hometown, I’ve always dreamed of being a Bulldog especially with the great program the coaches have built there."

Parker appeared in 17 games for the Lumberjacks in 2024 and had a 6.98 ERA across 29.2 innings pitched.

