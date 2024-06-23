Cooper is a 6'5 transfer forward from Oklahoma that will come to Louisiana Tech with three years of eligibility remaining.

On why he chose LA Tech, Cooper told BleedTechBlue.com, "I chose LA Tech because I believe Coach Hester has a system that allows me to to do what I need to do and his confidence alone leaves me with no choice but to believe that we can beat anybody we play against. He’s insured me that he understands my goals and wants what’s best for me as much as I do and is willing build a real relationship on and off the court that will last a lifetime and I’m all for it."

The Ada, OK native saw action in 15 games his freshman season and scored a season-high 8 points in a victory over Texas State back in November.

Cooper was a consensus 4-star recruit out of high school and held offers from Oklahoma, Alabama, Connecticut, Creighton, Gonzaga, Houston, Kansas, Memphis, Oklahoma State, Syracuse, Texas, Texas Tech, Xavier and others.

Cooper boasts a 43-inch vertical jump and a 6'10 wingspan and is the final addition to Tech's 2024-2025 roster by Talvin Hester and co.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive for only $9.95 a month. We are your #1 source for all things Dunkin' Dogs throughout the off-season.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue