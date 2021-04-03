BleedTechBlue - Kasen Harrison commits to Dunkin' Dogs

Harrison comes to Louisiana Tech after playing his freshman season at Lamar.

Eric Konkol continued to strengthen his roster for the 2021-2022 season Friday afternoon when he received a commitment from transfer G Kasen Harrison.

At Lamar in 2020-2021, Harrison averaged 13.1 points, 4 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.5 steals in 32 minutes per game.

The 6'1 G out of Beaumont, TX shot 47.7% from the field, 48.4% from 3 and 80.6% from the FT line.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Harrison told BleedTechBlue.com, "I formed a relationship with the coaches, and I felt like it was the best place for me."

Harrison will join a talented Bulldog backcourt that returns Cobe Williams (8.6 pts, 3.1 rebs, 2.7 assts, and C-USA all-league defender) and has added Keaston Willis (19 pts, 4.5 rebs, and 2.1 assts) from Incarnate Word already this off-season.

