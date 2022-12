Harper becomes Louisiana Tech's 17th commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

The talented cornerback will come to the Bulldogs from a Carthage HS program that has won 9 state championships since 2008.

On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Harper told BleedTechBlue.com, "Tech has a great coaching staff to start off, and I just want to thank Coach Walker for helping me and talking to me as a man instead of a football player!! That’s why I chose Louisiana Tech."

On film, Harper shows great ball skills that should allow for him to succeed at the next level.

THE FILM