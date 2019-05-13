Kelly is a safety from Columbia High School in Columbia, Mississippi.

Louisiana Tech picked up its fifth commitment in the 2020 recruiting class Sunday morning when Jamison Kelly committed to the Bulldogs.





The 6’0, 185-pounder finished his junior season with 88 tackles, 7 tackles for loss, 9 pass break-ups, 6 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.





When asked about what was appealing about Louisiana Tech, Kelly told BleedTechBlue.com, “It felt like family, the coaches, the players, and everyone else in between. I feel like I can get playing time, and they suit me on my style of play.”





In addition to Tech, Kelly currently holds offers from Troy, South Alabama, Arkansas State, and ULM.





