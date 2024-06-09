Kingston Jones announced his commitment to Louisiana Tech on Sunday morning.

Jones is a 2025 wide receiver from John F. Kennedy High School in New Orleans, LA.

On why he chose LA Tech, Jones told BleedTechBlue.com, "I really felt at home with Tech, and with the WR talent they’ve been producing it was a no brainer for me.”

Jones currently holds offers from Louisiana Tech, UTSA, Nicholls State, Liberty, ULM, Old Dominion, Marshall, Arkansas State, Troy, Arkansas, and Alabama State.

The speedster is among the fastest players in the state clocking a 4.34 laser time 40-yard dash at the LSU camp last week.

THE FILM