Louisiana Tech is set to host FIU in its 2023 season opener on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 PM on CBS Sports Sports Network.

BleedTechBlue.com spoke with FIU beat writer Kevin Barral to help preview things from the FIU side ahead of the matchup.

Mike MacIntyre is entering into year two as the HC at Miami. The team went 4-8 in 2022, what are the expectations for 2023?

After a 4-8 season, the Panthers want to improve off of that record. The expectation around the team has been to make a bowl game despite the key departures from the team. Personally, I think they do have a good chance to make a bowl game and reach those six wins if they get off to a good start.

Grayson James had an up and down year in 2022, but there’s no denying how talented he is at the quarterback position. What will it take from James to become more consistent on a weekly basis?

Although James looked great for the most part in 2022, I don't think we were able to see everything James has up his sleeve. In 2022, FIU suffered a lot of injuries and at times they weren't able to practice correctly because of these injuries. With a fully healthy offensive line, I do think James will be more consistent. Another big factor is the additions that offensive coordinator David Yost expanded the playbook and it is also familiarity that James will have. Yost has incorporated the tight end usage a lot more from what I have seen this fall camp along with how much he is distributing the ball to all his receivers. It doesn't seem like there is one wide receiver one at the moment.

Outside of Kris Mitchell at receiver, who are some players to keep an eye on at the skill spots on offense?

I think a player that we will be talking about a lot is Memphis transfer Eric Rivers. He was a wide receiver when he was recruited at Memphis, but was turned into a cornerback. Throughout his time in Memphis, he ran into Mike MacIntyre, who was the defensive coordinator at the time and made the suggestion to make him a wide receiver again, but when MacIntyre went to FIU, Rivers followed him just one season after to FIU. Rivers has received a lot of targets and has been getting almost all of his reps with the first team. Offensive coordinator David Yost also mentioned that he has been the top receiver this fall camp and Yost also mentioned that when Rivers doesn't make a play, he is surprised by it.

What’s the outlook on the defensive side of the ball for the Panthers?

Although they saw a couple of players leave on the defensive side of the ball, they made additions that will help. Led by University of Miami transfer Avery Huff, FIU also brought in Bryant transfers Jack Daly and J.T. Anderson. Daly, who is an extremely big guy, fits well in the 3-4 scheme that the Panthers are running for the second season now. Just being that nose tackle who lines up with the center is exactly what you want. The Panthers also added Big Sky Defensive Player of the year, Elijah Taylor-Anderson at the linebacker position. The key for the defense has been to patch up what didn't work in year one of the 3-4 defense. Throughout camp, there are days where the defense just dominates and they look like they are in full control.

Finally, how do you see the matchup between LA Tech & FIU playing out on Saturday night?

I think that the matchup can be a shootout between both teams. With LA Tech's starting running back down and the uncertainty at the running back position for FIU, this game can turn into a shootout between both teams.

