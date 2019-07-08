Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up next, Grambling State.

Louisiana Tech will host Grambling on September 7th inside Joe Aillet Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on NFL Network.

Head Coach: Broderick Fobbs (45-16 overall, 5 years, 45-16 at Grambling State in 5 years)

2018 Record: 6-5 (4-3)

Key Returners: Geremy Hickbottom (2,445 total yards, 24 TDs), Devante Davis (28 catches, 414 yards, 3 TDs), Darrell Clark (16 catches, 232 yards, 3 TDs), Danquar Fields (60 tackles, 1 INT), Anfernee Mullins (25 tackles, 10 TFL, 5 sacks)

Key Losses: De’Andre Hogues (57 tackles, 12 TFL, 2 sacks), De’Arius Christmas (55 tackles, 11 TFL, 5.5 sacks), Percy Cargo Jr. (53 tackles, 1 INT)

2019 Grambling State Schedule:

· August 31st -- @ ULM

· September 7th @ Louisiana Tech

· September 21st -- @ Alabama State

· September 28th – Prairie View A&M (Cotton Bowl Stadium)

· October 5th -- @ Jackson State

· October 12th – Alabama A&M

· October 26th -- @ Arkansas Pine-Bluff

· November 2nd – Texas Southern

· November 9th – Alcorn State

· November 16th -- @ Mississippi Valley State

· November 30th – Southern (Mercedes Benz Superdome)

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with the Voice of the Grambling State Tigers, Santoria Black, to preview the 2019 season.

First off, Louisiana Tech and Grambling, separated by 5.4 miles, will be squaring off for the first time in Lincoln Parish in the two programs history. From a Grambling perspective, how intriguing of a matchup is this between two really quality football programs?

This is an extremely intriguing match-up. These are two fan bases that shop together, work together and support the area. A lot of the players know one another and have even played or practiced in the off-season with one another. Moreover, after the tornado hit Ruston you could truly see the love and compassion that we have for our neighbors.

There is so much respect for one another and being that this is the first time that the two teams have played each other in Lincoln Parish and this game will be on the NFL Network, there is history involved. Combined these two programs have sent countless players to the NFL and have sent guys to the Hall of Fame.

The Tigers finished the 2018 campaign at 6-5 overall and 4-3 in SWAC play. In 2018, Broderick Fobbs was tasked with replacing Devante Kincade and Martez Carter offensively, a tremendous task. What went right for the Tigers? What went wrong?

What went right was Coach Fobbs had a chance to see the team without those two individuals and start evaluating the talent at quarterback, on the line, and on defense. I think he saw some emerging talent and saw some guys step up which was encouraging. Hickbottom grew up a lot as the starter at quarterback.

What went wrong? So many young guys on the offensive line. That was due to those that graduated and injuries. With veteran defensive fronts in the SWAC that hurt a lot. Also, injuries on defense hurt a lot as well. Fobbs had a really talented class graduate and had to fill a lot of holes.

Eleven starters return in 2019 for an offense that averaged 29.2 points per game in 2018. I know Coach Fobbs is excited about Geremy Hickbottom after a strong finish in 2018 at the quarterback position. What makes Hickbottom such a quality signal caller? Who are some other names to watch on the offensive side of the ball?

Darrell Clark will be important in 2019. He will be big at wide receiver. That’s if he is ready to play after being shot this summer. The team has rallied around he and his family after his brother was killed in New Orleans.

Devane Davis will also be a big factor as a senior wide out after leading the team in catches a season ago.

The big thing will be the quarterback play of Hickbottom. He’s going to be a key factor. He has worked hard in improving his game. Accuracy and decision making. He’s also got a year as the starter under his belt.

Garrett Urban is the one to look out for on special teams. He will be tasked with handling the PAT and FG duties. He has some big shoes to fill with the departure of Mark Orozco

The Grambling defense was solid in 2018 allowing just over 25 points per contest. Looking ahead to 2019, it will be no easy task to replace De’Andre Hogues and De’Arius Christmas at linebacker, but the secondary looks pretty stout led by Danquar Fields, Devanir Martin, and Joseph McWilliams as the trio combined for 134 tackles and 7 interceptions a season ago. Is the secondary the strong point of the unit? Who are some other names to watch this fall for the Tigers defensively?

Anfernee Mullins will be big on defense. That side of the ball will look to him for leadership and his aggressive play on the defensive line. He had 10 tackles for loss last season.

Also, DeAndre MCarthy will be big at linebacker. Filling in for Christmas won’t be easy.

The 2019 Grambling State Tigers season will be a success if….? They can be efficient in the offensive game, especially in the protection. Be aggressive on defense and reduce mistakes.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. Throughout the summer we will keep you up to date on all things Louisiana Tech football when it comes to previewing the 2019 schedule, recruiting updates, updates along the summer camp circuit, and potential grad transfer additions. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!