Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up next, Marshall.

Louisiana Tech and Marshall will square off on Friday, November 15th in Huntington, WV. Kickoff is set for 6 PM on CBS Sports Network.

Head Coach: Doc Holliday (70-46 overall in 10 seasons, 70-46 at Marshall in 10 seasons)

2018 Record: 9-4 (6-2)

Key Returners: QB Isaiah Green (2,459 yards, 15 TDs), RB Tyler King (655 yards, 4 TDs), RB Brenden Knox (578 yards, 4 TDs), WR Obi Obialo (42 catches, 505 yards, 4 TDs), LB Omari Cobb (61 tackles, 7.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 1 INT), DB Chris Jackson (61 tackles, 1 INT, 15 passes defended), DB Nazeeh Johnson (59 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT)

Key Losses: RB Keion Davis (402 yards, 3 TDs), WR Tyre Brady (71 catches, 1,002 yards, 9 TDs), LB Chase Hancock (105 tackles, 6 TFL, 3.5 sacks), LB Frankie Hernandez (77 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 INT) DB Malik Gant (95 tackles, 9 TFL, 1 sack, 2 INTs)

2019 Marshall Schedule:

· August 31st – VMI

· September 6th -- @ Boise State

· September 14th -- Ohio

· September 28th -- Cincinnati

· October 5th -- @ Middle Tennessee

· October 12th – ODU

· October 18th -- @ FAU

· October 26th – Western Kentucky

· November 2nd -- @ Rice

· November 15th – Louisiana Tech

· November 23rd -- @ Charlotte

· November 30th – FIU

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Trace Johnson of The Herd Zone to preview the 2019 Marshall Thundering Herd.

Since winning 3 games in 2016, Marshall has rebounded with 8 and 9 win seasons in 2017 and 2018, what are the expectations in Huntington surrounding the 2019 season?

Expectations are high in Huntington for the 2019 season, there's no denying that. It's starting to feel like its conference championship or bust at this point. The disastrous 2016 season seems like nothing more than fluke and if the last two seasons were rebound years, 2019 should be treated as the year the Herd reenters the C-USA Championship game.

Isaiah Green had a really solid freshman season in 2018, what makes him special? I know expectations are high for the talented signal caller in 2019.

Isaiah Green has all the makings of being the next great Marshall quarterback. Doc Holliday has compared him to Rakeem Cato in a lot of ways and if you compare both players' freshman years, they're very similar. Green should be in line to have the best season for a Marshall quarterback since Cato's magical senior year.

At the receiver spot, Tyre Brady was a nationally known name for many years. He’s now departed the program due to graduation, who will be expected to step up and try to replace him at receiver?

Most feel Obi Obialo will be the number one receiver in Huntington this season. The former Oklahoma State Cowboy has shown flashes of brilliance over the past two seasons, but now with more pressure on his shoulders, can he make the jump from being a 40-catch guy to a 70-plus catch guy? That will determine a lot this season.

Defense is always a staple for a Doc Holliday coached team. I know the Herd lose a lot of talent in the front seven, but the secondary looks poised for a big year. What’s the outlook defensively for Marshall in 2019?

Optimism is still high for the Herd's defense in 2019, even with the loss of several key players and defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. Despite these losses, Marshall has proven it is more than capable of replacing key defensive players and even coaches in recent memory. The front seven is still talented and expect to see several names break out in 2019. Besides Malik Gant, the secondary is completely intact and should be one of the best secondaries the Herd has had in a while. It feels safe to assume the defense will still be a top 4 defense in C-USA.

The 2019 Marshall Thundering Herd season will be a success if…??

The 2019 season will be a success for the Herd if the quarterback play takes a step up and, in turn, elevates the entire offense, if turnovers are cut down significantly, and if the defense still performs at a high level.

