Louisiana Tech (2-1) will close out a 2-game home stand when North Texas (0-2) comes to town on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+.

BleedTechBlue.com spoke with Reed Smith of MeanGreen247 to help preview the matchup.

Eric Morris was hired in the off-season to replace Seth Littrell as the HC of the Mean Green. Morris is a Texas native that has had success as a HC at Incarnate Word. What were the thoughts surrounding the hire? What are the expectations for year one?

- Morris carries himself in a very honest way. I have no doubt that he impressed in his interview for the job. He is extremely honest and does not sugarcoat much. North Texas was looking for a new direction after Littrell and believe they have found it with Morris.

Expectations were high due to the new era in the American Athletic Conference and Morris’ enthusiasm leading up to the season. Throughout spring and fall camp, the defense had major red flags which led my expectations to be 5-7. Through two games, I may have overestimated that prediction.

Stone Earle and Chandler Rogers have both seen time at QB through two games. Each guy has played well at different times. How would you evaluate their play thus far? Do you expect the 2-QB system to continue this week against LA Tech?

- Morris confirmed at his Tuesday press conference that they are rolling with a platoon between Rogers and Earle, so yes, expect to see both in Ruston. Earle has had more reps and been less impressive. Rogers came in during most of the second half against FIU and moved the ball effectively.

Rogers’ experience in running an offense really showed up against the Panthers while Earle struggled in the first half. I have long said Rogers is the best quarterback the Mean Green have, but Morris is not quite ready to let Rogers loose.

Ja’Mori Maclin is off to a strong start in 2023 at wide receiver. Who are some other names to watch at the skill spots on offense?

- Maclin for sure is a threat. He has good hands, is shifty and accelerates easily. Don’t count out the running back room yet. Oscar Adaway III is back healthy for now and is still a solid option in the backfield. Outside receivers like Damon Ward and Texas Tech transfer Trey Cleveland complement Maclin well in the receiver corps. Cleveland brought in his first UNT touchdown against FIU while Ward picked up 85 yards on four receptions.

Defensively, it’s been a struggle for the Mean Green through two games with the unit having allowed 52 points and 592 yards per game. What’s been the major issues preventing the group from success?

- Tackling, tackling, tackling. North Texas has struggled to wrap up on defense and their new 3-3-5 scheme under Caponi has only hurt them in that regard. Across the board, the Mean Green are undersized in the scheme and that has shown in the first two games. Standout linebacker (now defensive lineman) Mazin Richards has been struggling in his return to the end role he held at Eastern New Mexico.

North Texas will defeat Louisiana Tech on Saturday night if…

- The defense holds them under 40 points. North Texas’ offense can score as many points in the world, but if the defense continues giving up the amount of points they have, then it will not really matter how the offense performs.

