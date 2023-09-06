Louisiana Tech (1-1) will return home for a contest with Northwestern State (0-1) on Saturday night.

Kickoff is scheduled for 6 PM on ESPN+.

BleedTechBlue.com spoke with Jason Pugh within the Northwestern State Athletic Department to help preview the matchup.

The Louisiana Tech & Northwestern State series dates back to 1922. You grew up in this state, covered LA Tech some for the Shreveport Times before heading to NSU full-time in 2019. What makes this matchup so special to fans of both programs in North Louisiana?

Simply put, it's the history. The series is more than a century old and was such an integral part of Shreveport's sports calendar for half a century. Given where Shreveport sits in relation to the two campuses, it became a bit of a battleground city -- and still is in some ways. The sea change we are experiencing in college athletics also makes a lot of people nostalgic about longtime rivalries -- especially the ones that have been lost in the shuffle of realignment and teams moving up or down in levels -- and this is one of them for people in our area. The further back you go, the deeper the bond and intensity of the rivalry, especially for those who played or were in school at either institution during the highest point of the rivalry.As a side note, I got here full-time in 2014 and moved into my current position in May 2019.

Tyler Vander Waal transferred in from Idaho State in the off-season and made his first start last weekend at ULL. Thoughts on his performance and what he brings to the Demons offense?

Tyler was what the NSU coaching staff sought in the transfer portal -- a quarterback with previous starting experience. Saturday was not his best performance, and he'll tell you that. One thing to keep in mind is he has not played a full season since a six-game spring season in 2021. There was some game rust to knock off. When Tyler is going well, he has the ability to push the ball downfield and add that dimension to the NSU offense. He is not a dual-threat quarterback, but he has the ability to make plays with his feet and to extend plays. His 10-yard run to convert a fourth down against the Cajuns was the longest rush of the night for the Demons.

Scooter Adams had a solid night down in Lafayette with 81 total yards and a 47-yard TD catch late for the the Demons. Who are some other key skill players to watch on offense on Saturday night?

Senior wide receiver Zach Patterson has game-breaking speed and was the 2022 Southland Conference Newcomer of the Year. Fellow wide receiver Twon Hines made his NSU debut Saturday after transferring from Division II Central State in Ohio. He has been a workout monster and earned his starting job through a tireless work ethic and ended up sharing the team lead with three catches Saturday. Tight end Travon Jones is a hybrid who is an underrated blocker to go along with his physical gifts (6-7, 220) that he can use in the passing game.

Weston Glaser was really good in his first year as the defensive coordinator in Natchitoches and continued that success on Saturday against ULL. The Demons limited the Cajuns to 14/32 passing, 4/14 on third down, and did not allow a touchdown in the red zone. What makes this Purple Swarm defense tough to play offense against?

Having a second year in Coach Glaser's system was key for the returning players while the newcomers the staff brought in are more of a fit for this system. NSU changed defensive schemes a year ago, so the roster is now more suited for Glaser's system. Adding a couple of transfers from Campbell who played under Glaser -- linebacker Justice Galloway-Velazquez and safety Peyton Woulard -- also help. Glaser has been extremely high on the linebacker trio of Jared Pedraza, Jaeden "Buck" Ward and Galloway-Velazquez. There was a noticeable difference in both scheme fit and physical brutality Saturday night. Forcing three turnovers -- two on defense, one on special teams -- was a welcome sight for everyone involved.

For the Demons to have success in Ruston on Saturday night, what must Brad Laird’s team do?

Limit turnovers and explosive plays first and foremost. The Demons were plus-2 in turnover margin at UL Lafayette after ranking last in FCS teams in that category a year ago. Similarly, NSU held the Cajuns to less than 4 yards per play once the five touchdowns -- all of which covered at least 21 yards -- were removed from the equation.

Offensively, NSU needs to sustain drives and be much more efficient on third down in order to keep the defense off the field. Breaking a few big plays of their own will help the Demons find their offensive identity and take the home crowd out of it -- something the Demons had opportunities to do in Lafayette but failed to convert.

Finally, win the kicking game. NSU's last win against an FBS team came in 2014 against Louisiana Tech on the foot of kicker Chris Moore, who hit a 47-yard field goal to win the game at the buzzer. In that game, NSU also took advantage of a fumbled punt by Louisiana Tech's Trent Taylor. The last time NSU played in Ruston, special teams hurt the Demons as Teddy Veal took a punt 66 yards for a touchdown and the Demons fumbled away a kickoff, leading to an easy Louisiana Tech score.

