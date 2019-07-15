Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up next, Rice.

Louisiana Tech will travel to Houston for a matchup with the Rice Owls on September 28th. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN 3.

Head Coach: Mike Bloomgren (2-11 overall, 1 year, 2-11 at Rice, 1 year)

2018 Record: 2-11 (1-7)

Key Returners: QB Wiley Green (621 yards, 3 TDs), WR Aaron Cephus (40 catches, 565 yards, 5 TDs), WR Austin Trammell (62 catches, 632 yards, 3 TDs), LB Blaze Alldredge (65 tackles, 4.5 TFL), LB Antonio Montero (34 tackles)

Key Losses: QB Shawn Stankavage (1,328 yards, 10 TDs), RB/WR Austin Walter (1,089 total yards, 6 TDs), DL Zach Abercrumbia (55 tackles, 4.5 TFL), LB Treshawn Chamberlain (50 tackles, 3.5 TFL)

2019 Rice Schedule:

· August 30th – @ Army

· September 6th – Wake Forest

· September 14th – Texas (NRG Stadium)

· September 21st -- Baylor

· September 28th – Louisiana Tech

· October 5th -- @ UAB

· October 19th – @UTSA

· October 26th – Southern Miss

· November 2nd – Marshall

· November 16th -- @ MTSU

· November 23rd – North Texas

· November 30th -- @ UTEP

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Matthew Bartlett of The Roost to preview the 2019 Owls.

Rice finished 2-11 in its first season under Mike Bloomgren. What are the expectations in year two for the Owls?





2018 truly was a year zero for Rice featuring new staff, new schemes and new players including 18 true freshmen who saw action. They'll be a step further into the rebuilding process in 2019 but nearly two-thirds of their roster will be underclassmen. The schedule is grueling. The Owls play Army, Texas, Wake Forest and Baylor in non-conference play and draw last year's top two finishers in CUSA East, Marshall and Middle Tennessee. Rice faltered in the fourth quarter in too many games last year. Going the distance and winning some of those toss up games would be proof the process is working.





The Owls had plenty of issues offensively in 2019, particularly at quarterback, who is expected to be the guy in 2019? What does Bloomgren look for from his signal callers?

Wiley Green is the leader in the clubhouse to take the starting job in fall camp. He looked promising last fall and better during the spring. He can make all the throws and has the best command of the offense, by far. His competition will come from Harvard transfer Tom Stewart who had a great year in 2018 (14 touchdowns, 2 interceptions). Stewart will have a shot, but he's playing from behind. As a whole, Bloomgren needs more consistency from his quarterbacks. The talent is there, but a slew of injuries with players learning on the job kept the production muted last year. 2019 looks more encouraging on the onset.





Austin Trammell and Aaron Cephus are two good weapons at receiver, who are some other skill players that fans need to know about in 2019?





Incoming transfer Bradley Rozner led all JUCO players in receiving touchdowns last season. He'll line up opposite Cephus giving Rice a pair of 6'4"/6'5" vertical threats. Freshmen Jake Bailey and Zane Knipe are both burners and should be involved in the offense early. Third-year tight end Jonathan Sanchez is healthy and has the potential to be a game-changing weapon at the position in the slot.





On the ground, the running back corps looks extremely deep. Juma Otoviano, who set a freshman record with 224 rushing yards in the season finale against Old Dominion. Otoviano returns as the presumed feature back. Aston Walter and Harvard transfer Charlie Booker will provide a veteran presence. Look out for freshman Jawan King who, like Otoviano did last season, could take on a much bigger role later in the year because of his big play ability and versatile skillset.









The defense allowed 36 points per game in 2018, but it’s no secret as to how young the group was. What will Brian Smith’s unit need to do to improve in 2019?





The secondary was the Achilles heel of the defense last fall, surrendering 33 pass plays of 30 yards or more, the most in Conference USA. By the end of the year the unit had almost completely turned over, save for safety George Nyakwol. The Owls are going to be hard to run on again this year, especially with what could be the best linebacker duo in the conference featuring Blaze Alldredge and Antonio Montero. Eliminating the home run ball is a must. If the Owls can keep their opponents in front of them they'll find more ways to get off the field.





The 2019 Rice Owls season will be a success if…??

Rice wins some games in the fourth quarter. There were only a handful of games in 2018 in which the Owls were clearly overmatched. Rice led Houston in the fourth quarter and went toe-to-toe with North Texas and FIU with freshman backup quarterbacks at the helm. The Owls had the ability to win the majority of their games but lacked the execution. Both of their wins, against Prairie View A&M and Old Dominion, featured key fourth quarter plays to win the game. This team won't be expected to win them all, but proving they can finish, particularly in conference play, will be the Owls' measuring stick in 2019.

