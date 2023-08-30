Louisiana Tech will hit the road for the first time in 2023 with a trip to SMU on Saturday.

Kickoff is scheduled for 11 AM on ESPNU.

BleedTechBlue.com spoke with Billy Embody of SMUOn3 to help get to know the Mustangs ahead of the contest on Saturday.

SMU finished 7-6 in year one under Rhett Lashlee. How would evaluate what the expectations are for year two?

Simply put, championship or bust. There's been plenty of talent added into the fold along with some key returners. Finding someone to step up in Rashee Rice's place will be big among the receivers as will Preston Stone's quick learning as the starter. The Mustangs have the tools to be potent offensively once again. Defensively, a slew of transfers completely revamp a unit that wasn't that good in 2022. Expectations are for SMU to make a significant defensive jump in 2023. With all that, SMU expects to be a team playing for an AAC Championship come December.

Preston Stone was highly touted out of high school at the quarterback position, and it’s his turn to take over for Tanner Mordecai at QB. What are really expectations early in the season?

Early in the season, Preston will have to be ready to go. Louisiana Tech poses an intriguing test to kick off the season. How will the Bulldogs look after adjustments from Week 0? Defensively, they didn't appear to have a bad game against FIU, but we'll find out how bad FIU is offensively in this one. Stone is expected to take care of the ball, move the chains and work a passing game that has some deep threats. With the talent around him, he doesn't have to be a superhero, but he does need to be sharp.

The skill positions are loaded with talent. As good as SMU was offensively a season ago, might the skill spots be even better in 2023 with some of the transfer additions?

They certainly are at running back. SMU brings Miami transfer Jaylan Knighton and Texas A&M transfer LJ Johnson into a running back room that has returning leading rusher Tyler Lavine along with Velton Gardner and Camar Wheaton. If Knighton is as explosive as they think, it'll be a big boost offensively. At wideout, while Rashee Rice is gone, SMU is deeper. If the group stays healthy along with sophomore tight end RJ Maryland's continued development, SMU should be tough to handle at wide receiver. Jordan Kerley and Jake Bailey are expected to lead the way at wide receiver.

Scott Symons is entering year two as the defensive coordinator and has some talent on that side of the ball. Is this a unit that can be leaned on more in 2023?

It sure looks like it in fall camp. The defensive line added some serious size and if the linebackers come together, they should be able to have an easier time making tackles than a year ago. In the secondary, SMU brought in Charles Woods, Chris Megginson and Jonathan McGill to start and return Bryan Massey, Ahmaad Moses and Brandon Crossley as well. It should be a more talented group that can hold it down for what was a leaky secondary in 2022. Improvements in tackling and forcing turnovers would really help this defense elevate.

How do you see the game between LA Tech & SMU playing out on Saturday in Dallas?

It's a tough call on the final score, but I do see SMU coming away with the win. If SMU is sharp and plays turnover free, I can't see Louisiana Tech keeping pace. The Mustangs are favored by 20 (last I checked) and I get the sense that's a good number to work around. Give me the Mustangs, 45-20.

