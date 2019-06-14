Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up first, Texas.

Louisiana Tech will open the 2019 season on August 31st against the Texas Longhorns in Austin, TX. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.

Head Coach: Tom Herman (39-14 overall in 5 seasons, 17-10 at Texas, 2 seasons)

2018 Record: 10-4 (7-2), Sugar Bowl Champions

Key Returners: QB Sam Ehlinger (3,774 totals yards, 41 TDs), RB Keaontay Ingram (708 yards, 3 TDs), WR Collin Johnson (68 catches, 985 yards, 7 TDs), WR Devin Duvernay (41 catches, 546 yards, 4 TDs), OL Zach Shackelford, OL Sam Cosmi, S Brandon Jones (70 tackles, 1 INT), S Caden Sterns (62 tackles, 4 INTs), and LB Jeffrey McCulloch (33 tackles, 1 INT)

Key Losses: RB Tre Watson (786 yards, 3 TDs), WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey (86 catches, 1,176 yards, 9 TDs), OL Calvin Anderson, OL Patrick Vahe, LB Gary Johnson (90 tackles, 16.5 TFL), LB Anthony Wheeler (87 tackles, 8.5 TFL), and DE Charles Omenihu (45 tackles, 18 TFL, 9.5 sacks, Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year)

2019 Texas Schedule:

August 31st – Louisiana Tech

September 7th – LSU

September 14th -- @ Rice (NRG Stadium)

September 21st – Oklahoma State

October 5th -- @ West Virginia

October 12th – Oklahoma (Cotton Bowl)

October 19th – Kansas

October 26th -- @ TCU

November 9th – Kansas State

November 16th -- @ Iowa State

November 23rd -- @ Baylor

November 29th – Texas Tech

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Texas beat writer, Anwar Richardson, of OrangeBloods to preview the 2019 Longhorns. Prior to joining OrangeBloods, Richards covered the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1997-2011) and the Detroit Lions (2011-2012). Richardson is also a current NFL Hall of Fame voter.

1. Texas won 10 games in 2018 for the first time since 2009, what changed in year two under Tom Herman? Herman had the tough task of turning around a program that endured three straight subpar years under Charlie Strong. He inherited a program that finished 6-7, 5-7 and 5-7, respectively, before his arrival. The locker room was dysfunctional. Players did not know how to win. Herman spent most of year one implementing a new way of operating. They had to reteach fundamentals, build bodies through the offseason program, and teach this group how to win. Year one was about growing pains, but last season the team started to figure it out. Texas did lose four games last year. However, the average margin defeat in those loses were five points. The worst loss was 12 points against Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship Game. Remember, Texas defeated Oklahoma during the regular season. Last season was a tremendous improvement, and many Longhorn observers are optimistic about this season.

2. Looking at 2019, Sam Ehlinger is back for his junior season at quarterback after putting up 3,774 total yards and 41 touchdowns in 2018. What makes Ehlinger so special? The biggest improvement Ehlinger made was cutting down on turnovers. Ehlinger had a 10-game stretch without throwing an interception in 2018. It was a huge improvement for the sophomore quarterback, who struggled with decision-making as a freshman. In addition, Ehlinger does not lack confidence. He is a quarterback who out-dueled Oklahoma’s Kyler Murray during a regular season meeting last season. Ehlinger also out-played Georgia quarterback Jake Fromm in the Sugar Bowl. He is a student of the game and has the full trust of this staff. Ehlinger enters this season as arguably the Big 12’s best quarterback. Ehlinger is also a punishing runner who is not afraid of contact, even if the staff would prefer he slides more often.

3. Herb Hand is one of the best offensive line coaches in the country but will be tasked with replacing some important pieces in 2019. The Longhorns lose three starters up front and two on the interior. With that said, there is some experience returning in C Zach Shackelford, G Derek Kerstetter, and T Sam Cosmi. Is the offensive line the biggest question mark entering 2019 on the offensive side? Great research. Texas loses senior left tackle Calvin Anderson and left guard Patrick Vahe, but the replacements could be better. Cosmi has moved from right tackle to left tackle, and he looks like a future NFL pick. Texas also has guard Junior Angilau, guard Tope Image and tackle Denzel Okafor in the mix for playing time.

Here is why Hand told me during a recent interview when I asked him about Cosmi: “Sammy had a good year last year. He’s still got a lot of improvement on his part. The nice thing about him is I think he played last year at 275 or 280. All spring he was 297. He came to my house the other day. We had a little cookout at my house and he walked in the door and said for the first time in his life he was over 300 pounds. That’s exciting. I said you’re going to be 310 by the time we get done with this cookout. Just the fact that his body is growing into what you kind of envision when you recruit and sign a young man like that. You kind of project him out. Now he’s growing into that, and still athletic, fast and can run. He’s got a chance to be a really, really good player. We’ll see how he responds at left tackle. It’s like having Shack this year. Third year in the offense. Second year with me. Four years of experience. There’s a lot of comfort level there that you can develop. I think back to my time at Vanderbilt, the best lines were my third and fourth years when we really got greased up. Experience counts.”

4. Defensively, Todd Orlando has to replace nine starters including his entire front seven. Brandon Jones and Caden Sterns are rock solid at safety as the only two returning starters. Who are some other names that will be expected to step up in 2019? To me, this is the biggest offseason story. Time will tell if Texas is at a plug-and-play point on defense. Defensive end Malcolm Roach is expected to lead a defensive line that lost Charles Omenihu, the Big 12 Defensive Player of The Year. Linebacker Jeffrey McCulloch is expected to lead his unit, while you cannot get people inside the building to stop saying great things about cornerback Jalen Green. This unit lack experience, but it is stacked with talent.

5. The 2019 Texas Longhorns season will be a success if…..??? The Longhorns return to the Big 12 Championship Game. Herman’s stated goal is he wants a team that competes for championships. Playing in that game is the main goal. Finishing with double-digit wins is also a successful measuring stick. However, playing in the Big 12 title game for an opportunity to compete in a major bowl game will be viewed as a success. Winning that game and being mentioned as a possible CFP team in year three would be a tremendous achievement.

Join us at BleedTechBlue.com for only $9.95 a month. Throughout the summer we will keep you up to date on all things Louisiana Tech football when it comes to previewing the 2019 schedule, recruiting updates, updates along the summer camp circuit, and potential grad transfer additions. We are your #1 source Louisiana Tech Athletics!

Sign-up here.

Join the discussion at the Tech Drive!