Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up next, UMass.

Louisiana Tech and UMass will square off on October 12th in Ruston. Kickoff is set for 6 PM on ESPN3.

Head Coach: Walt Bell (0-0 overall, first season as a head coach)

2018 Record: 4-8

Key Returners: QB Michael Curtis (412 yards, 4 TDs), WR Samuel Emilus (15 catches, 212 yards, 4 TDs), WR Zak Simon (15 catches, 238 yards, 2 TDs, DE Jake Byczko (54 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 4 sacks)

Key Losses: QB Andrew Ford (1,366 yards, 9 TDs), QB Ross Comis (1,799 yards, 14 TDs) WR Andy Isabella (102 catches, 1,698 yards, 13 TDs), LB Bryton Barr (140 tackles, 9 TFL, 3 sacks)

2019 UMass Schedule:

· August 30th -- @ Rutgers

· September 7th – Southern Illinois

· September 14th -- @ Charlotte

· September 21st – Coastal Carolina

· September 28th -- Akron

· October 5th -- @ FIU

· October 12th -- @ Louisiana Tech

· October 26th -- UConn

· November 2nd -- Liberty

· November 9th -- @ Army

· November 16th -- @ Northwestern

· November 23rd -- BYU

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Josh Walfish of the Daily Hampshire Gazette to preview the 2019 UMass Minutemen.

Walt Bell was tabbed as the new head coach at UMass back in December. Bell brings 12 years of FBS experience to a program that is looking for success at the FBS level. What are the priorities for Bell in year one?





It's all about culture for Walt Bell in his first year in charge at UMass. He obviously wants to win football games and install his systems, but this year is mainly focused on establishing the culture UMass badly needs in the program. That process is off to a great start in the first six months and the atmosphere around this team is vastly different and more positive than it was under the previous staff. Whether or not the energy and enthusiasm carries over onto the field is a big question, but there is little doubt about where Bell is exerting his focus right now.





Offensively, UMass averaged nearly 33 points per game in 2018 but will have to replace some key pieces on that side of the ball. First off, Ross Comis and Andrew Ford at quarterback have both departed due to graduation. Who is favored to win the quarterback job heading into the season?





The short answer is your guess is as good as mine because no one really separated himself during spring practices. On paper, the favorite is Michael Curtis, who performed well in spot duty last year and has some familiarity with Bell's style of offense from Curtis' junior college days. Yet the biggest wild card in all of this is JUCO transfer Andrew Brito, who has received high praise from those who saw him last season and is the first quarterback Bell signed to UMass. Randall West is the longshot despite being a redshirt senior while Josiah Johnson and Jaret Pallotta are both redshirt freshman who looked both really good and not so good at times this spring. But all signs point to the race coming down to Brito and Curtis through the summer, but the signal caller very well might change before the Minutemen head down south in mid-October.





It’s no secret, Andy Isabella (102 catches, 1,698 yards, 13 TDs) was an absolute stud at receiver, but he’s now off to the NFL. How will the Minutemen replace his production? Who are some of the top skill players that will return in 2019?





Fortunately for UMass, wide receiver is a position for strength, so replacing Isabella won't be as difficult as most will expect. Sophomores Samuel Emilus and Zak Simon are two players who will help fill the void, although it's unlikely either one is able to reach 1,000 yards or 60 catches. Senior Sadiq Palmer is a good possession wide receiver who is a smart route runner and has reliable hands while Cam Roberson is the type of speed demon who will stretch the field or run the short, quick routes that are prevalent in Bell's offense. At running back, freshman Kevin Brown was impressive in spring practices and someone who could break onto the scene quickly behind an experienced offensive line.





Defensively, UMass really struggled in 2018, allowing 43 points per game. Aazaar Abdul-Rahim was tabbed as Bell’s defensive coordinator in January. The two previously spent time together at Maryland. What will Abdul-Rahim’s scheme look like? Who are a few names to know on that side of the ball?





It's hard to say exactly what UMass' defensive system will look like in 2019, but the words I kept hearing from players and staff were "aggressive" and "fast." The Minutemen will try to use their speed and athleticism to carry the defense and hope to create enough pressure and chaos to disrupt the offense. It's easier for Abdul-Rahim to be aggressive in his play calling with a lockdown corner like Isaiah Rodgers on one half of the field. Rodgers is a bona fide NFL prospect who was a difference maker against the pass last season with his coverage skills and ability to recover quickly. In the front seven, teams will have to account for Penn State transfer Jarvis Miller at middle linebacker, the type of playmaker and leader who can help replace Bryton Barr to some extent. Junior defensive end Jake Byczko is the other notable name for the Minutemen on defense after a strong sophomore campaign for an otherwise underperforming defensive line.





The 2019 UMass Minutemen season will be a success if…???

UMass will be successful if it doesn't beat itself this season. The Minutemen will not be the most talented team on the field most Saturdays and will be underdogs in most games, so they can't compound the issue by beating themselves with bad mistakes. Too often last year, it was the self-inflicted mistakes -- missed tackles, untimely penalties, missed blocks, etc. -- that were the key moments in the losses that led to a disappointing campaign. If fans can't talk about those types of mistakes all week, UMass will have a successful season.

