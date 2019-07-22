Over the next several weeks, BleedTechBlue.com will preview each of Tech’s 12 opponents for the upcoming season.

Up next, UTEP.

Louisiana Tech and UTEP will square off in El Paso on October 26th. Kickoff is set for 7 PM on ESPN3.

Head Coach: Dana Dimel (1-11 overall, 1-11 at UTEP in one season)

2018 Record: 1-11 (1-7)

Key Returners: QB Brandon Jones (673 yards, 4 TDs), RB Quadraiz Wadley (627 yards, 7 TDs), WR Keynan Foster (18 catches, 313 yards, 2 TDs), DT Denzel Chukwukelu (40 tackles, 6 TFL), LB Sione Tupou (47 tackles, 2.5 TFL)

Key Losses: QB Ryan Metz (576 yards, 3 TDs), WR Warren Redix (36 catches, 442 yards), LB A.J. Hotchkins (126 tackles, 10.5 TFL, 7 sacks), DB Kahani Smith (81 tackles, 4.5 TFL)

2019 UTEP Schedule:

· August 31st – Houston Baptist

· September 7th — @ Texas Tech

· September 21st -- Nevada

· September 28th -- @ Southern Miss

· October 5th -- UTSA

· October 19th -- @ FIU

· October 26th – Louisiana Tech

· November 2nd -- @ North Texas

· November 9th -- Charlotte

· November 16th -- @ UAB

· November 23rd -- @ New Mexico State

· November 30th -- Rice

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Alex Nicolas of the Town Talk El Paso to preview the 2019 Miners.

Dana Dimel is entering year two as the head coach in El Paso. After winning one game in 2018, what are the goals for the Miners in 2019?





I feel the main goals for the Dimel regime is to continue developing a competitive/winning culture and improve on what was one of the worst offensive units in FBS. I don’t think win total goals are being tossed around, but more so trying to establish winning identities on both sides of the ball and figuring out how to sustain drives and develop offensive playmakers that can help put up points on the board.





The quarterback position had issues in 2018. Who gets the first shot at the position in 2019?





Due to Kai Locksley’s pending and up in the air legal status because of an offseason arrest, the safe pick is senior Brandon Jones. Jones showed flashes of consistent potential as he had a huge game against WKU and gave UTEP a chance to compete with LA Tech late in the game last year. Kai is UTEP’s best overall athlete, but details of his arrest put Dana Dimel in a tough spot in terms of a discipline decision. Dimel would have dismissed Locksley already in my opinion, so it’s safe to assume Locksley could be on the roster when camp opens but will face a suspension. If Locksley is suspended, I’d expect Kai to take over the reins once he serves his time, but until he is cleared, Brandon Jones should be UTEP’s starting signal caller.





With eight starters returning on offense, is the outlook offensively brighter than it is for a defense that really struggled a season ago?





I think that is a fair assessment. However, what UTEP returns on offense is productive players on the offensive line and not so much at the skill spot in terms of proven returning production. UTEP’s biggest weakness right now is speed and size at the offensive skill positions, and it was exposed at times during the spring. UTEP brings in a lot of depth along the offensive line, and their skill positions also have an abundance of depth. However, developing producing talent has been UTEP’s biggest downfall on offense since the Kugler days and could continue into the 2019 season. The coaching staff has lots of work to do in developing playmakers this fall.





Defensively, the Miners only forced 11 turnovers in 2018. How will that unit look to become more disruptive in year two under Dimel?





UTEP’s biggest returning strength could be in the pass rush department. UTEP’s secondary has been a strength the past couple of seasons, but now that flips to the front end as the back end will usher in quite a few newcomers. Playing in the backfield could become a strength and will be an area UTEP will look to create havoc with negative plays and hopefully some turnovers that can flip the field for a known to struggle offensive unit.





The 2019 UTEP Miners football season will be a success if…??

Quadraiz Wadley stays healthy and runs for over 1,200 yards and 10 touchdowns, and if the offense can average more than 350 yards per game, anything less than that will result in another rough year for UTEP.

