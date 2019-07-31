Today we wrap our previews of each of Louisiana Tech’s 12 opponents in 2019. If you missed any of our previews, head over to BleedTechBlue.com to read each article in its entirety.

In our final installment, we will preview the 2019 UTSA Roadrunners.

Louisiana Tech and UTSA will wrap up the regular season in Ruston on November 30th. Kickoff is set for 2:30 PM on ESPN+.

Head Coach: Frank Wilson (15-21 in 3 seasons overall, 15-21 in 3 seasons at UTSA)

2018 Record: 3-9 (2-6)

Key Returners: QB Cordale Grundy (989 yards, 5 TDs), RB B.J. Daniels (322 yards, 3 TDs), RB Brenden Brady (221 yards, 1 TD), WR Tykee Ogle-Kellogg (14 catches, 179 yards, 3 TDs), CB Cassius Grady (45 tackles, 3.5 TFL, 4 INTs), DE Lorenzo Dantzler (27 tackles, 8.5 TFL, 3.5 sacks), DE DeQuarius Henry (24 tackles, 5 TFL, 4 sacks)

Key Losses: RB Jalen Rhodes (268 yards, 1 TD), WR Greg Campbell Jr. (58 catches, 658 yards, 2 TDs), LB Josiah Tauaefa (111 tackles, 11.5 TFL, 4.5 sacks), DB C.J. Levine (94 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 INT), LB Les Maruo (83 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks, 1 INT)

2019 UTSA Schedule:

· August 31st – Incarnate Word

· September 7th – @ Baylor

· September 14th -- Army

· September 21st – @ North Texas

· October 5th -- @ UTEP

· October 12th – UAB

· October 19th – Rice

· November 2nd -- @ Texas A&M

· November 9th – @ Old Dominion

· November 16th – Southern Miss

· November 23rd -- FAU

· November 30th -- @ Louisiana Tech

BleedTechBlue.com caught up with Javi Cardenas of BirdsUp.com to preview the 2019 UTSA Roadrunners.

Frank Wilson is entering his 4th season as the HC in San Antonio. Wilson is 15-21 over the course of his first three seasons, is there any pressure on him from a job security standpoint entering 2019?

Yeah, I definitely think there is pressure from the fan base, the administration, and internally to win this season. Things started really well for Frank Wilson. The program reached its first bowl game during his first season. His second season got off really well too starting 5-2. Everything since then has been a bit of a disaster. UTSA has gone 4-12 after that 5-2 start in 2017.

You can attribute it to a myriad of factors, but ultimately it falls squarely on Frank Wilson. The administration understands Wilson has done great things for UTSA. He has definitely taken the program to the next level, but this is a win/loss business ultimately. If Wilson can squeak out 5 wins in a hectic Conference USA I think you will see him back for 2020.

The UTSA offense had all sorts of issues in 2018, particularly at QB. Who is in the lead to start the season at the position?

UTSA will have six scholarship quarterbacks reporting to fall camp this week. Realistically this will be a three-man race between senior Cordale Grundy, sophomores Frank Harris, and Lowell Narcisse.

If you had to name a leader right now it would have to be Frank Harris out of Clemens high school here in San Antonio. He gives this offense an explosive athlete at the quarterback position a little like Dalton Sturm. The issue with Harris will be his health. He has yet to take and FBS snap for his career. If he can stay healthy during camp he will most likely be UTSA’s starting quarterback this season.

BJ Daniels is the top playmaker on the offense at running back, who are some other names to know at the skill positions?

Daniels is looking for his breakout season in 2019. He has yet to put everything together for his career, so if there is a time for that to happen it is now. As for other skill guys to keep an eye on, sophomore running back Brenden Brady, sophomore wide receivers Tariq Woolen, and Tykee Ogle-Kellogg will be names people will be familiar with by the end of the season.

Someone who has gone a bit under the radar is former four-star wide receiver turned tight end Carlos Strickland. He appeared on UTSA roster for spring football and by all reports seems to be doing pretty well adjusting to his new position. He’s a wildcard right now, but if things work out he will give UTSA a weapon on an offense that desperately needs them.

Defensively, the Roadrunners always seem to put together a solid unit. Josiah Tauaefa is off to the NFL, but six starters do return, led by DE Lorenzo Dantzler. What is the outlook for the UTSA defense in 2019?

The departure of Tauaefa will leave a gaping hole in the middle of UTSA’s defense unfortunately. But there are reasons to be optimistic about this defense. The defensive line is about as deep as it’s ever been for UTSA. They will likely go three deep at defensive end and about two deep at defensive tackle with not very much drop off in talent. A luxury at the G5 level as I am sure most of us know.

The linebacker core is the big question mark on this defense. They brought in two P5 transfers in Dominic Sheppard (Virginia) and Layton Garnett (LSU) to help plug some talent gaps. Like with any transfer there’s a likelihood things don’t work out. UTSA cannot afford that right now.

The secondary does not have as many question marks. Almost all cornerbacks from last year come back along with P5 transfer Antonio Parks (Arizona). There are things to sort out at safety, but the return of Carl Austin (out last season) will do that unit a ton of good.

The 2019 UTSA Roadrunners season will be a success if…??

If they can figure something out on offense and win at least five games. It’s not out of the question this could happen, a lot crazier things have occurred in Conference USA.

There’s enough talent on this team to win six games it’s just a matter of scheme, player development, and execution. We will if UTSA has been able to improve in any of those aspects in 2019.

