Kyle Crigger selected by Marlins the in the 7th round of 2022 MLB Draft

Kyle Crigger was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Embed content not available

Crigger finished his 2022 season at Louisiana Tech with 6-3 record and 2.35 era in 69 innings pitched.

Crigger also had a team-high 9 saves over 37 appearances.

The Corinth, MS native was a 1st Team All-CUSA selection following his senior season in 2022.

---

Join the discussion on the Tech Drive. We are your #1 source for all things Diamond Dogs baseball.

Follow us on Twitter: @BCarlisle37, @BleedTechBlue