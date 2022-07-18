 BleedTechBlue - Kyle Crigger selected by Marlins the in the 7th round of 2022 MLB Draft
Ben Carlisle • BleedTechBlue
Kyle Crigger was selected by the Miami Marlins in the 7th round of the 2022 MLB Draft.

Crigger finished his 2022 season at Louisiana Tech with 6-3 record and 2.35 era in 69 innings pitched.

Crigger also had a team-high 9 saves over 37 appearances.

The Corinth, MS native was a 1st Team All-CUSA selection following his senior season in 2022.

{{ article.author_name }}