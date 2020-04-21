L’Jarius Sneed signed with Louisiana Tech in the 2016 recruiting cycle as a lightly recruited safety/cornerback prospect from Minden HS in Minden, LA. Sneed was a two-star recruit according to Rivals.com and also held scholarship offers from UL-Lafayette and Arkansas State in addition to Tech.



As a true freshman, Sneed played primarily on special teams before becoming a starter at cornerback late in the season. Sneed intercepted Western Kentucky’s Mike White in the Conference USA Championship and ran it back 48 yards for a touchdown to cap off a freshman season that also saw him collect 17 tackles. Before his sophomore season in 2017, Tech CB coach Kevin Curtis left for the same position at SMU and Skip Holtz hired 10-year NFL veteran Jeff Burris as his replacement. This is where Sneed’s career really began to take off. Over his next three seasons as a Bulldog, Sneed would collect 162 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and 7 interceptions. As a senior in 2019, Sneed was named 2nd Team All-Conference USA. When speaking about what Jeff Burris means to him, Sneed told BleedTechBlue.com, “He means a lot! He built character in me and taught me so much on and off the field.”



On the field in Indianapolis back in February at the NFL Combine, Sneed proved himself to be an elite athlete by running a blazing 4.37-second forty-yard dash and recording a 41-inch vertical jump. The 4.37 forty was the 4th fastest at the entire combine and firmly put himself on the radar of NFL teams across the league.



As he gets ready for perhaps the biggest week of his life, Sneed told BleedTechBlue.com about the emotions surrounding the week, “I’m just so happy and blessed that I get a chance to accomplish my dream. No matter what round I go, all I need is a chance to step on the field and compete with the big boys. Most of all though, I’m blessed and thankful for the opportunity.” Having played 1,200 snaps at cornerback and another 1,000 snaps at safety throughout his collegiate career, Sneed is going to bring versatility to whatever team selects him. Sneed believes the versatility he can provide will pay off, “It’ll help me a lot. I can come into the game in certain packages and match-up with any skill player on the field, which I think is an advantage.” During his Bulldog career, Sneed and his teammates won 34 games over the course of his 4-year career. Those 34 wins are the most over a 4-year span since Louisiana Tech began playing Division 1 football. Sneed said he has so many different great memories about his days as a Bulldog, but on what he’ll remember the most, he said “The lifetime relationships that I built with the coaches and players. Nothing can replace the brotherhood that is inside that locker room.” When L’Jarius Sneed hears his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft this weekend, it will be a culmination of all the hard work that he has put in to make this dream a new reality. In 2020, a Louisiana Tech Bulldog will hear his name called in the NFL Draft for an 8th consecutive year. L’Jarius Sneed and teammate Amik Robertson will be the 13th and 14th players selected during that time frame.



