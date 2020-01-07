Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984. Over the next couple of weeks we are going to take a look at a number of things in regards to the 2019 team. The 2019 defense allowed 21.8 points per game, good for 31st nationally. Today we are going to take a look at the snap count totals on the defensive side of the ball. If a player has an asterisk next to his name, that indicates the player is expected to return in 2020. Defensively, opponents ran 962 plays against the Bulldogs.



Defensive Line Player Snap Count Total Milton Williams* 760 Ka'Derrion Mason 686 Courtney Wallace 640 D.J. Jackson* 200 Kevin Murphy 192 Deshon Hall* 139 LaDante Davenport 98 Steven Shaw* 73 Mykol Clark* 10 Keivie Rose* 3

It's no secret, Louisiana Tech didn't have a ton of depth up front on the defensive line in 2019. Only 6 players saw more than 100 snaps in Bob Diaco's base 3-man front. Milton Williams, a sophomore, led the Bulldog defense with 5.5 sacks in 2019. D.J. Jackson is expected to compete for a starting role at the nose tackle spot in 2020. Jackson gained valuable experience in 2019 behind Courtney Wallace. Deshon Hall was the lone true freshman to play a significant role for the Bulldogs on either side of the ball in 2019. Hall finished his true freshman campaign with 6 QB pressures.

Linebackers Player Snap Count Total Collin Scott 677 Willie Baker* 633 Connor Taylor 574 Ezekiel Barnett* 488 James Jackson 457 Trey Baldwin* 308 Tristan Allen* 282 Alex Zayed* 262 Brandon Floyd* 31 Randy Hogan 29 Reggie Cleveland* 12 Isaiah Windmon* 1

Although Willie Baker didn't produce a ton of production from a sack standpoint with only 1 in 11 games, the junior outside linebacker did produce 10 tackles for loss and 33 QB pressures. Connor Taylor was the best linebacker throughout the season and led the team with 75 tackles, 7.5 TFL, and 2 sacks. Ezekiel Barnett was the biggest surprise on the defensive side of the football in 2019 as he produced 59 tackles, 6.5 TFL, 4 sacks, and 1 interception that sealed the win over Southern Miss. Expect Barnett to play an even bigger role in 2020. Both Trey Baldwin and Alex Zayed will compete for starting spots at the inside linebacker spots in 2020.

Defensive Backs Player Snap Count Total L'Jarius Sneed 858 Mike Sam 829 Amik Robertson 821 Darryl Lewis 581 Bee Jay Williamson* 336 Aaron Roberson 237 Jaiden Cole* 143 Zach Hannibal* 123 Brodrick Calhoun* 27 Trey Spencer 25 Khiry Morrison* 24 CJ Johnson* 13 Marquallius Turner* 1 Ephraim Kitchen 1