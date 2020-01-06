Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984. Over the next couple of weeks we are going to take a look at a number of things in regards to the 2019 team. A big reason for that success was an offense that ranked 35th in both total and scoring offense. Today we are going to take a look at the snap count totals on the offensive side of the ball. If a player has an asterisk next to his name, that indicates the player is expected to return in 2020. The Tech offense ran 972 plays over the course of 13 games in 2019.



Quarterbacks Player Snap Count Total J'Mar Smith 763 Aaron Allen* 170 Westin Elliott* 36 Jakson Thomson* 2

J'Mar Smith enjoyed a spectacular senior season that saw him go 10-1 as a starter and win Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year. Aaron Allen started two games for the Bulldogs throwing 3 touchdowns to only 1 interception. The 208 snaps that the La Tech back-up quarterbacks saw was the highest the back-up quarterbacks have seen since 2013, Skip Holtz's first season as the Tech head coach.

Running Backs Player Snap Count Total Justin Henderson* 494 Israel Tucker* 239 Jaqwis Dancy 169 DeAndre Marcus* 71 Jawaun Johnson* 9 Elijah Hines* 4

Justin Henderson was the third-string back when the season started but quickly made his presence felt and rushed for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns. Jaqwis Dancy missed most of the second half of the season and only saw action on 17% of snaps in his senior season. Marcus only played sparingly but averaged 8 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.

Wide Receivers Player Snap Count Total Griffin Hebert* 591 Adrian Hardy* 561 Malik Stanley 553 Isaiah Graham* 491 Smoke Harris* 414 Cee Jay Powell* 338 Bobby Holly 318 Wayne Toussant * 227 Javonte Woodard 100 Praise Okorie* 56 Jacob Adams* 48 Josh Matthews* 43 George Scott* 20 Joe Walker* 18 Kyle Maxwell* 10 Tahj Magee* 8 Carson Rieder* 5 Doyle Adams* 2 Jake Norris* 2

Prior to the season starting, the depth at receiver was one thing that the Bulldogs were sure they had plenty of. In total, 8 receivers saw at least 225 snaps in 2019. Griffin Hebert led the receivers, playing 61% of the snaps. Last year Adrian Hardy led the Bulldogs, playing 85% of the snaps. Malik Stanley made a massive impact in his only season in Ruston with 649 yards and 3 touchdowns.

Offensive Line Player Snap Count Total Kody Russey* 909 Willie Allen* 831 Drew Kirkpatrick 753 Ethan Reed 714 Gewhite Stallworth 659 Josh Mote* 459 Antawn Lewis* 289 Biron Rossell* 155 Abraham Delfin* 63 Christian Henderson* 41 Noah Pitre* 24 Taylor Fondal* 7 Jonah Brewster* 4 Walker Hankinson* 4 Stevie Ballard* 4