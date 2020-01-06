La Tech 2019 Snap Count Totals | Offense
Louisiana Tech won 10 games in 2019 for the first time since 1984.
Over the next couple of weeks we are going to take a look at a number of things in regards to the 2019 team.
A big reason for that success was an offense that ranked 35th in both total and scoring offense.
Today we are going to take a look at the snap count totals on the offensive side of the ball. If a player has an asterisk next to his name, that indicates the player is expected to return in 2020.
The Tech offense ran 972 plays over the course of 13 games in 2019.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
J'Mar Smith
|
763
|
Aaron Allen*
|
170
|
Westin Elliott*
|
36
|
Jakson Thomson*
|
2
J'Mar Smith enjoyed a spectacular senior season that saw him go 10-1 as a starter and win Conference USA Offensive Player of the Year.
Aaron Allen started two games for the Bulldogs throwing 3 touchdowns to only 1 interception.
The 208 snaps that the La Tech back-up quarterbacks saw was the highest the back-up quarterbacks have seen since 2013, Skip Holtz's first season as the Tech head coach.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
Justin Henderson*
|
494
|
Israel Tucker*
|
239
|
Jaqwis Dancy
|
169
|
DeAndre Marcus*
|
71
|
Jawaun Johnson*
|
9
|
Elijah Hines*
|
4
Justin Henderson was the third-string back when the season started but quickly made his presence felt and rushed for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Jaqwis Dancy missed most of the second half of the season and only saw action on 17% of snaps in his senior season.
Marcus only played sparingly but averaged 8 yards per carry as a redshirt freshman.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
Griffin Hebert*
|
591
|
Adrian Hardy*
|
561
|
Malik Stanley
|
553
|
Isaiah Graham*
|
491
|
Smoke Harris*
|
414
|
Cee Jay Powell*
|
338
|
Bobby Holly
|
318
|
Wayne Toussant *
|
227
|
Javonte Woodard
|
100
|
Praise Okorie*
|
56
|
Jacob Adams*
|
48
|
Josh Matthews*
|
43
|
George Scott*
|
20
|
Joe Walker*
|
18
|
Kyle Maxwell*
|
10
|
Tahj Magee*
|
8
|
Carson Rieder*
|
5
|
Doyle Adams*
|
2
|
Jake Norris*
|
2
Prior to the season starting, the depth at receiver was one thing that the Bulldogs were sure they had plenty of.
In total, 8 receivers saw at least 225 snaps in 2019.
Griffin Hebert led the receivers, playing 61% of the snaps. Last year Adrian Hardy led the Bulldogs, playing 85% of the snaps.
Malik Stanley made a massive impact in his only season in Ruston with 649 yards and 3 touchdowns.
|Player
|Snap Count Total
|
Kody Russey*
|
909
|
Willie Allen*
|
831
|
Drew Kirkpatrick
|
753
|
Ethan Reed
|
714
|
Gewhite Stallworth
|
659
|
Josh Mote*
|
459
|
Antawn Lewis*
|
289
|
Biron Rossell*
|
155
|
Abraham Delfin*
|
63
|
Christian Henderson*
|
41
|
Noah Pitre*
|
24
|
Taylor Fondal*
|
7
|
Jonah Brewster*
|
4
|
Walker Hankinson*
|
4
|
Stevie Ballard*
|
4
For the second consecutive season, Kody Russey is the "snap count king" after playing 94% of the snaps this season. Russey allowed only 14 pressures and 1 sack this season.
The starting offensive line of Allen, Kirkpatrick, Russey, Reed, and Stallworth stayed incredibly healthy this season and played 80% of the snaps in 2019. Stallworth was the only one to miss a game.
Josh Mote and Antawn Lewis were the key reserves and will be starters at guard and tackle entering spring practice in March.
Looking ahead to 2020, Tech will have to replace 4 starters on the offensive side of the ball. The Bulldogs will return 15% of their passing yards production, 78% of its rushing production, and 78% of its receiving yardage production from 2019. On the offensive line, Tech will have to replace Drew Kirkpatrick, Ethan Reed, and Gewhite Stallworth.
Looking ahead to Tuesday, we will take a look at the snap count totals on the defensive side of the ball in 2019.
