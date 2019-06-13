Louisiana Tech added to its 2020 recruiting class Wednesday night when OLB DaMarcus Mitchell committed to the Bulldogs.

After talking to @dtrain2901 and my dad #WeAreLaTech Thank you to thibodaux high AND SOUTHWEST AND CANT forget @campmoula_MG 🏆 pic.twitter.com/y7lliCE00Y





Mitchell plays at Southwest Mississippi Community College but was a high school teammate of Tech CB Amik Robertson.





On why he chose Louisiana Tech, Mitchell told BleedTechBlue.com, “I felt that it was the best decision for me, and I wanted to play with my brother Amik Robertson considering we are both from Thibodaux.”





Mitchell has played running back, tight end, and middle linebacker at Southwest Mississippi but is expected to play outside linebacker in Bob Diaco’s 3-4 scheme at Louisiana Tech.





Mitchell will be a great chess piece for Diaco and the Tech coaching staff in today’s world of college football where defensive players are forced to play in space so often.



