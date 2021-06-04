LA Tech and Rider to square-off in first round of Ruston Regional

Louisiana Tech (40-18) and Rider (23-16) will square-off in the 1st round of the Ruston Regional Friday night.

Game Time

Friday | 6 PM

The game can be streamed on ESPN3.com. Dave Nitz will have the radio call on SportsTalk 97.7 FM.

Pitching Probables

Friday | LHP Jonathan Fincher (7-3, 3.12) vs LHP Pete Soporowski (6-2, 3.20)

Scouting the Bulldogs

Louisiana Tech will be hosting its first NCAA Regional in school history this weekend inside J.C. Love Field.

This will be just the second NCAA Regional appearance for the Diamond Dogs since 1987, with the last coming in 2016.

Jonathan Fincher will get the start on the mound for Tech Friday night.

Fincher leads the team with 92.1 innings pitched in 2021.

Fincher has limited opponents to a .220 batting average while earning 7 wins on the year.

Taylor Young (.332, 7 HR, 36 RBI), Hunter Wells (.366, 11 HR, 50 RBI), and Parker Bates (.354, 8 HR, 55 RBI) pace a Tech offense that is averaging 7.3 runs per game.

Manny Garcia (.325, 8 HR, 51 RBI), Steele Netterville (.279, 10 HR, 52 RBI), and Phillip Matulia (.315, 7 HR, 32 RBI) have also had strong years at the plate for the Bulldogs.

Scouting the Broncs

Rider earned a trip to the NCAA Tournament by winning the Metro-Atlantic Athletic Conference Tournament last weekend.

Pete Soporowski will get the start on the mound for the Broncs.

Soporowski has been outstanding all year having allowed only 53 hits in 59 innings pitched.

Offensively, David Bermudez leads the way with a .304 batting average to go along with 1 HR and 12 RBI.

Statistical Comparison