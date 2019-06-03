Skip Holtz will be in his seventh season at Louisiana Tech in 2019. Holtz has accumulated a 46-33 (.582) overall record during his time in Ruston.



Following the 2018 season, Blake Baker (Miami FL), Tim Rattay (Washington Redskins), Tony Ball (UTSA), and Erik Link (Appalachian State) all departed the coaching staff.

Tasked with replacing 40% of his staff, Skip Holtz hired Bob Diaco (Defensive Coordinator), Kenny Guiton (Outside WRs), Brock Hays (Running Backs), and Dennis Smith (Special Teams/OLBs).

Diaco spent the 2018 season at Oklahoma, Guiton at Houston, Hays at Southern Miss, and Smith at McNeese State.

Below is a table of the salaries of the 10 assistant coaches now on Tech's coaching staff.