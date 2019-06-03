La Tech Assistant Coach Salaries 2019
Skip Holtz will be in his seventh season at Louisiana Tech in 2019. Holtz has accumulated a 46-33 (.582) overall record during his time in Ruston.
Following the 2018 season, Blake Baker (Miami FL), Tim Rattay (Washington Redskins), Tony Ball (UTSA), and Erik Link (Appalachian State) all departed the coaching staff.
Tasked with replacing 40% of his staff, Skip Holtz hired Bob Diaco (Defensive Coordinator), Kenny Guiton (Outside WRs), Brock Hays (Running Backs), and Dennis Smith (Special Teams/OLBs).
Diaco spent the 2018 season at Oklahoma, Guiton at Houston, Hays at Southern Miss, and Smith at McNeese State.
Below is a table of the salaries of the 10 assistant coaches now on Tech's coaching staff.
|Coach
|2018 Salary
|2019 Salary
|
DC Bob Diaco
|
$205,000 (Blake Baker)
|
$185,000
|
OC/QB Todd Fitch
|
$155,000
|
$165,000
|
WR Joe Sloan
|
$130,000
|
$140,000
|
DL Rick Petri
|
$130,000
|
$130,000
|
OL Robert McFarland
|
$130,000
|
$130,000
|
LB Brian Gamble
|
$100,000
|
$110,000
|
CB Jeff Burris
|
$85,000
|
$100,000
|
WR Kenny Guiton
|
$130,000 (Tim Rattay)
|
$100,000
|
RB Brock Hays
|
$100,000 (Tony Ball)
|
$85,000
|
ST Dennis Smith
|
$50,000 (Erik Link)
|
$60,000
The total assistant salary pool was $1,215,000 in 2018. That total will drop to $1,205,000 in 2019.
However, the 10K drop in assistant salaries will be shifted to Head Strength Coach, Kurt Hester. Hester made $127,800 in 2018 and will make $137,800 in 2019.
The $1,205,000 that Louisiana Tech will pay to its assistant coaches in 2019 would have ranked 83rd nationally and 7th in Conference USA.
The six schools above Louisiana Tech within Conference USA are: North Texas, FIU, FAU, UTSA, UTEP, Middle Tennessee, and Marshall.
Louisiana Tech will open its 2019 season on August 31st at Texas. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. on the Longhorn Network.
