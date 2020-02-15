Louisiana Tech led from start to finish on its way to an 81-68 victory over FAU Saturday afternoon.

With the win, Louisiana Tech improved to 19-7 overall and 10-4 in Conference USA play. Louisiana Tech finished in 3rd place in the conference standings prior to Bonus Play.

Amorie Archibald got things going with a fall-away jump shot in the first minute of the game to give Tech a lead that they would never relinquish.

Louisiana Tech received a big boost off the bench in the first half from Kalob Ledoux, who provided 15 points on 6/9 shooting from the field.

In the second half, an Andrew Gordon layup with 10:54 remaining in the game would give Tech its biggest lead at 65-40.

The Bulldogs would coast to the finish line on its way to the easy 13-point win.

For the afternoon, Ledoux led Tech with a season-high 24 points.

Derric Jean poured in a career-high 21 points for the Bulldogs in the win.

Jailyn Ingram led FAU with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

