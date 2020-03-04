Louisiana Tech (21-8, 12-5) defeated FIU (18-12, 9-8) by a score of 76-73 inside the Thomas Assembly Center Wednesday night.

The Bulldogs led by as many as 10 points two separate times in the first half, but the Panthers would not go away.

After a DaQuan Bracey free throw with 5:36 remaining in the first half put Tech up 26-16, FIU went on a a quick 6-0 run to close the gap to 4.

Tech would close the half on a 12-6 run to stretch the lead out to 38-29 at the break.

With 16 minutes remaining in the game, Mo Muhammed hit a reverse lay-up to give Tech its biggest lead at 47-36.

A quick 7-0 spurt from the Panthers, brought the Tech lead back down to just 4 at 47-40 with 15:09 remaining.

FIU would take its only lead of the game at 53-51 on a three-pointer from Eric Lovett with 11:13 to go.

Tech responded; a Bracey lay-up and Kalob Ledoux 3-pointer quickly put Tech back in front at 56-53.

With Tech leading 61-60 with 6:48 remaining, the Bulldogs put together an 8-0 run to stretch the lead to 9.

The run was highlighted by back-to-back lay-ups from Cobe Williams. After the first lay-up, Williams stole the in-bounds pass and laid it in for 2 more.

With 13 seconds remaining, Cameron Corcoran would cut the Tech lead to 74-72 with a deep three-pointer from the right wing.

Tech would respond with a dunk from Derric Jean after he got behind the FIU press to put Tech up 76-72 with 8 seconds to go.

FIU would add one free throw late, bringing us to our final score of 76-73.

Amorie Archibald led Tech with 18 points and 5 rebounds. The junior went 7/7 at the free throw line.

Kalob Ledoux chipped in with 16 points on 6/8 shooting from the field off the bench.

Osasumwen Osaghae led FIU with 15 points and 10 rebounds.

Tech will be back in action for the regular season finale against Charlotte Saturday night inside the Thomas Assembly Center. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM.

